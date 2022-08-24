HyperX's New Gaming Monitors Come With Desk Mounts

The gaming monitor category is highly competitive, and there is an incredible variety of shapes and sizes to choose from to suit your personal needs. HyperX is the latest to enter the field with the Armada 25 and the Armada 27 for eSports gamers, which could have a shot at our best gaming monitors list.

The Armada 25 kicks things off with a 24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with a 1 ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate. The Armada 27 is slightly larger with a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel with a 1 ms response time and 165 Hz refresh rate.

Hyperx Armada 27 (Image credit: HyperX)

With a few exceptions (which we’ll note), the new monitors share specs. The Armada 25 and Armada 27 are rated for 400 nits brightness (the latter is VESA Display HDR 400 certified), are Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, feature a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and are outfitted with 8-bit panels. HyperX claims 99 percent sRGB coverage for the Armada 25, while the Armada 27 hits 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. As for connectivity, you’ll find one DisplayPort 1.4 connection and two HDMI 2.0 ports. Neither monitor has speakers, and both have matte-finish displays.

Hyperx Armada Gaming Mount Addon (Image credit: HyperX)

What’s interesting is that HyperX sells both monitors in an all-in-one package that includes an Armada Single Gaming Mount for attaching to your desk. The mount is VESA 75mm and 100mm compatible and supports monitors up to 32 inches and weighing up to 20 pounds. The mount can attach with a C-clamp or grommet, and the monitors connect to the arm with a quick-release system. The Armada Single Gaming Mount is also available as a separate purchase for $109.99; there's also a $79.99 Armada Gaming Mount Addon that allows you to mount up to four 25-inch monitors or two 27-inch monitors simultaneously to your desk.

According to HyperX, the Armada 25 and Armada 27 will launch next month for $449.99 and $499.99, respectively. The Armada Single Gaming Mount and Armada Gaming Mount Addon will also be available in September.