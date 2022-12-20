Intel Core i5-13400 and 13400F Listed for $245 and $216

@momomo_us has fished out pre-launch retail listings for Intel's upcoming Core i5-13400 and 13400F that indicate the chips could cost less than $250 at launch, which would definitely make them a contender for our list of best CPUs for gaming. This pricing would make the i5-13400 a very competitive offering in the mid-range market, with rumored performance matching the Core i5-12600K. The i5-13400 will reportedly cost $243.68, while the F model will cost noticeably less at $216.16.

This new chip is reported to have a 10-core hybrid configuration consisting of six P-cores and four E-cores. For clock speeds, the 13400 and F models are reported to feature a 4.1GHz base clock for the P-cores and a 3.3GHz boost clock for the E-cores. We suspect the 13400 could be a recycled Alder Lake chip with Golden Cove cores instead of Intel's faster Raptor Cove cores, but this has not been confirmed. The 13400 series will be competitive either way, offering four more cores over the 12400 — which did not feature E-cores and match the 12600K's core count.

Based on leaked benchmark data of the 13400 series, it appears it will feature near identical performance to the 12600K at stock speeds. In Geekbench 5 single-core, Blender, Adobe Premiere, and Adobe Photoshop, the gap between the two chips were under 6%. The only exception is Geekbench 5's multi-core benchmark, where the 13400 was 11% faster.

Focusing on MSRP alone, the i5-13400 and 13400F are very cost-effective compared to Intel's previous-generation CPUs. Again, both SKUs undercut the 12600K's MSRP by over $60, which is a good thing, but prices have dropped substantially for Intel's Alder Lake chips recently, with the i5-12600K now at $241 (opens in new tab) and the KF SKU at just $215. (opens in new tab) The i5-12400 is also currently very cheap at $180. (opens in new tab)

Once the 13400 and 13400F are released, current market prices will dictate how competitive these chips are. If prices stay the same, then the i5-12600K will have an edge due to its overclocking potential. But there's no telling when the i5-12600K's discount will end. The nice thing with low starting MSRPs is that prices rarely go over MSRP, giving the CPU a guaranteed price floor and even lower price discounts.