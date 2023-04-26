PCIe Card Adds M.2 SSDs You Can Swap Without Opening Your PC

Icy Dock has launched the ToughArmor MB842MP-B, a PCIe card with removable bays for two M.2 SSDs. The MB842MP-B is an upgrade over the MB840M2P-B, which Icy Dock launched three years ago.

Many motherboards come with two or even three M.2 slots. The ToughArmor MB842MP-B comes into play when users need more M.2 slots than the motherboard can provide. It's also a valid option for owners of legacy motherboards to add one, or in this case, two M.2 slots to an older system. Interestingly, once the card is installed, you can add or remove SSDs without opening your PC's case.

Other options on the market, such as ASRock's Blazing Quad M.2 Card or the PCIe riser cards included in premium motherboards, provide housing for more SSDs. However, one of ToughArmor MB842MP-B's selling points is the tools-free design, where users can install or replace SSDs without opening the computer case.

The SSD goes into a small aluminum enclosure, or M.2 locker, as Icy Dock calls it. The installation consists of popping the lid off, sliding the drive, and putting the cover back into place. The M.2 locker accepts M.2 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, and 22110 SSDs. The maximum allowed width is 3.8mm, though. The M.2 locker is a huge heatsink, while the included thermal pad helps heat dissipation.

The ToughArmor MB842MP-B comes with LED indicators to show drive activity. Icy Dock also sells an optional 2-pin HDD activity cable to connect the ToughArmor MB842MP-B to your motherboard or front panel.

Image 1 of 4 ToughArmor MB842MP-B (Image credit: Icy Dock)

M.2 SSDs are hot-swappable, depending if the motherboard and firmware supports it. The feature isn't very common on mainstream motherboards. Unless your system has that feature, Icy Dock recommends owners to turn off the system before replacing or installing SSDs into the ToughArmor MB842MP-B.

The ToughArmor MB842MP-B is compatible with PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 expansion slots that operate at x8 or x16. The only requirement is that your motherboard must support PCIe bifurcation for the ToughArmor MB842MP-B to work correctly. PCIe bifurcation means splitting the expansion slot into smaller interfaces. For example, an x8 expansion slot divides into x4/x4, or an x16 expansion slot is bifurcated into an x4/x4/x4/x4 configuration. PCIe bifurcation is a feature that's on most modern motherboards. However, if you're unsure if yours has it, Icy Dock has a handy list you can consult.

Icy Dock sells the ToughArmor MB842MP-B for $249.99 (opens in new tab). The ToughArmor MB840M2P-B, which only has spacing for a single M.2 SSD, retails for $105.50 (opens in new tab). The dual-bay variant costs more than two times that of the original.