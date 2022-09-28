Intel Arc A310 Graphics Card Quietly Goes Official

Intel has undercut its entry-level Arc A380 with the official reveal of the previously leaked Arc A310. The Arc A380 wasn’t a powerhouse by any means and the new A310, based on the same "6nm" TSMC fabbed ACM-G11 GPU, offers only six Xe cores (versus A380's eight), and 50% less VRAM (4GB versus 6GB) on a narrower 64-bit bus. From what we have seen in the leaks and spills leading up to today, the Intel Arc A310 will be mostly sold to folks who only have the need for basic GPU acceleration, and perhaps only have room for a low profile graphics card design that doesn’t require additional power connectors. It's probably safe to say that the A310 won't make it on to our list of best best graphics cards for gaming in 2022.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel ) (Image credit: Intel )

When a graphics card goes official there is often a flurry of partner press releases and product pages uploaded. So far, the Arc A310 looks a little neglected in the partner-love stakes, perhaps due to its unglamorous low-end nature. Either that or the Intel product specifications release took partners by surprise. Nevertheless, we now have the official specs, so let’s plug them into our comparison table.

(Image credit: Ilya Korneychuk/Twitter)

Intel Arc Alchemist Specifications

Arc A770 Arc A750 Arc A580 Arc A380 Arc A310 Architecture ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G11 ACM-G11 Process Technology TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 Transistors (Billion) 21.7 21.7 21.7 7.2 7.2 Die size (mm^2) 406 406 406 157 157 Xe-Cores 32 28 24 8 6 GPU Cores (Shaders) 4096 3584 3072 1024 768 MXM Engines 512 448 384 128 96 RTUs 32 28 24 8 6 Game Clock (MHz) 2100 2050 1700 2000 2000 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 17.5 16 16 15.5 15.5 VRAM (GB) 16/8 8 8 6 4 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 256 96 64 ROPs 128 128 128 32 32? TMUs 256 224 192 64 48 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 17.2 14.7 10.4 4.1 3.1 TFLOPS FP16 (MXM) 138 118 84 32.8 24.6 Bandwidth (GBps) 560 512 512 186 124 PCIe Link x16 4.0 x16 4.0 x16 4.0 x8 4.0 x16 4.0 TBP (watts) 225 225 150? 75 75 Launch Date Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Oct 2022? June 2022 Oct 2022 Starting Price $329 (8GB) ? ? $139 ?

At this stage there are some oddities and / or discrepancies in Intel’s Arc 310 specs depending where you look. On one page the Game Clock of this card is 2,000 MHz, on another official Intel site it is 2,100 MHz. Also we see that it purportedly offers PCIe 4.0 x16 support, but the A380 is limited to x8, which would be peculiar. Lastly, Intel mentions the Arc A310 is a 75W graphics card, just like the A380, but we reckon it could easily shave some watts off that in low-profile partner solutions.

Yesterday, after an eternity of “soon,” Intel announced that the Arc A770 will start at $329 (8GB), with a launch date of October 12. No mention was made of this A310, but the specs were shared just a few hours ago. Thanks to momomo_us for bringing them to light. We have no word on Arc A310 availability or pricing for now. We would also like to know what is happening with the Arc 580 card Intel has previously discussed, as we have the Arc A580 specs tabulated above, but it's not visible in Intel Ark (opens in new tab).