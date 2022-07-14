Intel Arc A750 Desktop Graphics Card Teased

It has been a month since Intel launched the Arc A380 desktop graphics card in China. This first foray for the Xe-HPG architecture is in one of the lowest-end graphics cards, which will form the full Arc Alchemist range, and we're wondering what might be next. Gamers Nexus recently posted their thorough take on the Arc A380, but perhaps more interesting is that the video started (and ended) with a teasing glimpse at an upcoming Arc A750 graphics card in the outfit’s labs.

There isn't much to surprise us in the review. Weeks ago, we reported on the Intel Arc A380 being slower than GTX 1650 and RX 6400 in gaming tests, and more recently, the publishing of Intel’s own comparative gaming benchmarks featuring the A380, GTX 1650, and RX6400. Also, we know about the drivers being much better for some games and benchmarks than others — something which will improve as drivers mature, we hope.

Moving along, we have had the far tastier prospect of the Intel Arc A750 graphics card dangled in front of our noses. In brief, this is expected to come packing triple the number of Xe cores compared to the Arc A380, as well as the bandwidth provided by 12GB of VRAM on a 192-bit bus. We have collected together the latest Arc specs rumors in the table below, alongside the known quantity that is the A380. Please take the specs with a pinch of salt, except for the already released Arc A380.

Intel desktop Arc A770 Arc A750 Arc A580 Arc A380 Arc A310 Xe cores 32 24 16 8 4 GPU cores (ALUs) 4096 3072 2048 1024 512 VRAM 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 96-bit 64-bit TDP 250W 200W 150W 75W 50W

(Image credit: Gamers Nexus)

Above is a still from the Gamers Nexus video showing what is clearly labeled as an ‘Arc A750 Limited Edition’ desktop graphics card. This is the pleasingly minimal backplate of the card, and if we got to see it from the other side, there should be two sizable fans visible. We saw a card that looked a lot like this design on display at the Intel Extreme Masters pro gaming tournament in Texas in June. If you follow that link, you can see both sides of the card in our gallery. Incidentally, that example was claimed to be one of the Arc 700-series cards, with up to 32 Xe cores.

In the video it was claimed that the Arc A750 had already been put through some preliminary tests and benchmarks, but we would have to wait until ‘later’ to see any content regarding this pre-launch desktop GPU. The Arc A750 is possibly another China-first launch, but Gamers Nexus hinted that it is much more likely to debut in markets like the US in a timely manner.