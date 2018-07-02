Intel Readies New 'Bean Canyon' NUCs With Coffee Lake-U CPUs

Intel is putting the final touches on its new family of NUCs, codenamed "Bean Canyon," which will feature the chipmaker's 8th-generation Coffee Lake U-series processors with Iris Plus Graphics.

Credit: FanlessTech

Truth be told, Intel currently has very few competitors in the ultra-mini PC market that can rival its line of NUC offerings. Nevertheless, the processor manufacturer is aiming to cater to different users' needs and requirements. Earlier this year, the company launched its Hades Canyon NUCs targeted at gamers. For consumers who don't plan to play games on their systems, Intel's upcoming Bean Canyon NUCs are exactly what the doctor ordered.

FanlessTech recently shared some information about the upcoming products. According to the site, the Bean Canyon NUC has a small footprint of 117mm x 112mm. The base model is 36mm tall, while the tall model measures 51mm in height. The extra height provides room for a 2.5-inch SATA III drive up to 9.6mm in thickness. It's important to note that only the tall models come with support for Intel Optane memory. 

The entry-level model features an Intel Core i3-8109U processor with two cores, four threads and 4MB of L3 cache. It runs at 3 GHz with a max turbo in the range of 3.6 GHz. The next model in line utilizes a more powerful Intel Core i5-8259U processor featuring four cores, eight threads and 6MB of L3 cache. It's clocked at 2.3 GHz; however, the processor is capable of boosting up to 3.8 GHz. Lastly, the flagship model employs the Intel Core i7-8559U processor, which has a similar number of cores and threads as the Intel Core i5-8259U but comes with a more generous L3 cache of 8MB. The Core i7-8559U has a clock speed of 2.7 GHz with a max turbo of 4.5 GHz. All three processors support up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

Being birds of the same feather, the trio of processors share an identical TDP (thermal design power) of 28W. They also come with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 and 128MB of eDRAM. The IGP (integrated graphics processor) in the Core i3-8109U and Core i5-8259U processors has a burst frequency of 1.05 GHz, while the Core i7-8559U's IGP is maxed at 1.2 GHz.

At the time of this article, Intel hasn't revealed the official pricing or availability of the Bean Canyon NUCs.

  • hannibal
    Does Ryzen family have anything that could compete with these?
  • Giroro
    I still don't understand why somebody would buy a NUC over a less-expensive/more powerful laptop.
  • gggplaya
    Anonymous said:
    Does Ryzen family have anything that could compete with these?


    AMD doesn't make a version themselves, but Zotac makes them using both Intel and AMD. The AMD Ryzen 2200G and 2400G will be in the ZOTAC ZBOX MA551, coming out soon. But make no mistake, these are power hungry processors compared to the intel U series. The ryzen models may make better light gaming rigs though.


    Anonymous said:
    I still don't understand why somebody would buy a NUC over a less-expensive/more powerful laptop.


    People generally use these things for a HTPC or Plex server, a laptop just wouldn't work well for many living rooms. As a server, most NUC's you can set the power settings in the bios to "auto resume after power outage" which makes them really nice for that function. You don't have to manually restart the PC. I use mine as a plex server, and it's awesome, sucking down very little electricity at idle, and tucks in really nicely behind the TV.
