Intel Core i9-10980XE Reviewed: Strong Performance, but Can It Beat AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X?

The first review of Intel's Core i9-10980XE 18-core chip has popped up in the wild.

Intel Core X-Series Processor

(Image credit: Intel)

Romanian publication Lab501 has published the first review of the Intel Core i9-10980XE, and it is apparently unsanctioned by Intel. The 18-core, 36-thread processor is the current flagship of the chipmaker's Cascade Lake-X family, which Intel announced earlier this month.

It's uncertain how the publication obtained the unreleased processor, or whether it's an engineering sample (ES) or retail chip. Lab501 paired the Core i9-10980XE with a Gigabyte X299 Aorus Master motherboard, 32GB (4x8GB) of G.Skill Sniper X DDR4-3200 memory with CL14-14-14-36 timings, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

Core i9-10980XE Application Performance

Office, Productivity, and Compression
BenchmarkCore i9-10980XERyzen 9 3900XCore i9-9900K
PCMark 107,214 points7,571 points7,112 points
WinRAR 5.824,656 KB/s28,156 KB/s28,804 KB/s
7-Zip137,310 MIPS110,845 MIPS68,123 MIPS

Lab501 inexplicably did not include a Threadripper processor in the test pool. Bear in mind, that is the -10980XE's natural competitor. 

Lab501's results show the Core i9-10980XE falling behind the Ryzen 9 3900X in PCMark 10. When it comes to compression workloads, WinRAR 5.8 apparently favors the Ryzen 9 3900X, while 7-Zip puts the Core i9-10980XE ahead.

Rendering and Encoding
BenchmarkCore i9-10980XERyzen 9 3900XCore i9-9900K
3ds Max 2020518 seconds745 seconds934 seconds
Blender 2.8421 seconds483 seconds636 seconds
DaVinci Resolve 1596 seconds109 seconds165 seconds
HandBrake 1.2.245 seconds46 seconds55 seconds
Cinebench R20 Single-Core458 points522 points511 points
Cinebench R20 Multi-Core8,563 points7,076 points4,935 points
POV-Ray 3.7 Single-Core473 points492 points517 points
POV-Ray 3.7 Multi-Core7,303 points6,151 points4,276 points

The Core i9-10980XE has six more cores than the Ryzen 9 3900X, and this difference is enough to give the Intel chip the advantage with software that embraces cores, such as 3ds Max 2020, Blender 2.8, and DaVinci Resolve 15. In HandBrake 1.2.2., however, the Core i9-10980XE is only one second faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X.

On the flipside, the Ryzen 9 3900X has a better single-core performance than the Core i9-10980XE. The Ryzen 9 3900X performs up to 14% and 4% faster than the Core i9-10980XE in Cinebench R20 and POV-Ray 3.7 single-core tests, respectively. 

The tides turn in the Core i9-10980XE's favor in the multi-core tests. The six extra cores gives the Core i9-10980XE a 21% and 18.7% lead in Cinebench R20 and POV-Ray 3.7, respectively.

Core i9-10980XE Gaming Performance

Gaming (1920 x 1080)
GameCore i9-10980XERyzen 9 3900XCore i9-9900K
Grand Theft Auto V114 FPS124 FPS126 FPS
Far Cry New Dawn90 FPS106 FPS121 FPS
Shadow of the Tomb Raider175 FPS173 FPS176 FPS
Middle-earth: Shadow of War151 FPS146 FPS158 FPS
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III116 FPS130 FPS134 FPS
Batman: Arkham Knight184 FPS181 FPS184 FPS
Sleeping Dogs249 FPS262 FPS280 FPS
Metro Exodus91 FPS95 FPS93 FPS
Ashes of the Singularity98 FPS99 FPS98 FPS
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided100 FPS106 FPS114 FPS

Lab501 has a pretty extensive gaming test suit. For the sake of simplicity, we'll look at the 1920 x 1080 results. It's evident that gaming favors processors with high operating clocks, so the Core i9-9900K continues to be the fastest gaming processor on the planet. Nonetheless, if we compare the Core i9-10980XE and the Ryzen 9 3900X, the results reveal that AMD's chip is better at gaming.

Due to the significant difference in cores, it's a no-brainer that the Core i9-10980XE would come out on top in software that scales with cores and memory bandwidth. The Ryzen 9 3900X undoubtedly put up a respectable fight. At the same time, we're more interested in seeing what the Ryzen 9 3950X can do, although given the segment in which the Core i9-10980XE is in, it would only be fair to compare it against AMD's Threadripper 3000-series offering.