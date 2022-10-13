Intel's Core i9-13900KF Spotted Ahead of Official Release

Intel is set to start sales of its 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors on October 20, but an enthusiast from Hungary has managed to procure his 24-core Core i9-13900KF over a week ahead of the global availability date.

As spotted by VideoCardz, a member of Overclock.net forums named Jeges laid his hands on the Intel Core i9-13900KF (24-core CPU with unlocked multiplier and disabled integrated GPU) on October 11 and has been playing with the part since then. Jeges posted an image of the processor's retail package, which suggests that it was bought early from a friendly retailer, or works for a retailer/reseller and borrowed it from the stock. In both cases this means that Intel has already shipped its next-generation CPUs to resellers and retailers, in preparation for the impending release.

Launch Price Cores | Threads P-Core Base/All Core Boost/Max lBoost E-Core Base/Boost TDP / PBP / MTP Memory L2+L3 Cache Core i9-13900KS ? 8P + 16E | 24 Cores/32 Threads ? / ? / 6.0 GHz ? ? DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 68MB Core i9-13900K/KF $589/$564 8P + 16E | 24 Cores/32 Threads 3.0 / ? / 5.8 GHz 2.2 / 4.3 GHz 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 68MB Ryzen 9 7950X $699 16 Cores/32 Threads 4.5 / 5.7 GHz - 170W / 230W DDR5-5200 80MB Core i9-12900KS $739 8P + 8E | 16 Cores / 24 Threads 3.4 / 5.2 / 5.5 GHz 2.5 / 4.0 GHz 150W / 241W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 44MB Core i9-12900K/KF $589/$564 8P + 8E | 16 Cores / 24 Threads 3.2 / 5.1 / 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 125W / 241W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 44MB

While Jeges does not seem to be a journalist or analyst under NDA (non disclosure agreement) and therefore can share benchmark results, he did not share any solid performance numbers about the part, except a screenshot from an unfinished 10-minutes Cinebench R23 benchmark with a 40,255 points score.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jedes/Overclock.net ) (Image credit: Jedes/Overclock.net )

It seems that Jeges' Core i9-13900KF processor has a peak all-core frequency of 5.50 GHz at a 292W CPU package power and at up to 85 degrees Celsius when working on MSI's Z690 Unify-X motherboard, cooled using Arctic's LiquidFreezer II 360 all-in-one cooler. The CPU can also seemingly hit a 5.70 GHz – 5.80 GHz turbo clock, which is in line with leaked specification of the part. Meanwhile, the enthusiast increased Intel's load line calibration by +25 mV for extra stability.

With only a week until the official launch we don't have too long to wait for official benchmarks to appear.