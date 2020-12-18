Avengers, Disassemble: Intel Discontinues Avengers Edition CPUs

Intel has officially discontinued the Avengers Edition 10th Gen Comet Lake-S processors from its lineup after just five months. That includes the Core i5-10600KA, i7-10700KA and i9-10850KA.

Intel didn't say why it discontinued the chips. But considering that as of three weeks ago Square Unix's Marvel's Avengers game hadn't made any money, it's not surprising that Intel's Avengers CPUs failed to take off.

Earlier this year Intel partnered with Square Unix to make new Avengers-branded processors based on the Marvel Avengers video game. While it sounds good on paper, in reality, these chips didn't have any superpowers to help them defeat the best CPUs. Intel gave the Avengers CPUs nothing in terms of extra performance, lower prices or anything bundled -- these Avengers Edition processors didn't even come with the Square Unix Avengers game. All customers got was a fancily branded Intel processor. You had to be a die-hard Marvel fan to really want these chips over the standard models.

The amount of Newegg comments for Intel's Avenger Core i5, i7 and i9 chips are significantly lower than that of the standard K models, suggesting that on this platform Intel wasn't selling as many Avengers CPUs as the vanilla versions

Additionally, Square Unix's Avengers game barely sold 60% of its total predicted volume. To this day, Square Unix is still trying to recover development costs.

Fortunately -- if you are one of the few people that wants an Intel Avengers-branded processor, Newegg.com still has a bunch in stock, so grab one while supplies last.