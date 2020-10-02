Intel Discontinues Hades Canyon NUCs With Kaby Lake-G CPUs

Intel NUC NUC8i7HVK (Image credit: Amazon)

Intel has announced that the company's Hades Canyon NUC product line has been discontinued. The mini-PCs debuted two years ago leveraging the chipmaker's 8th Generation Kaby Lake-G chips.

Hades Canyon, which was the successor to Skull Canyon, marks the first time that a NUC had arrived with a processor that wasn't completely made by Intel. Kaby Lake-G was one of those rare occasions where two natural-born rivals bonded together to make a product. While obviously based on the Kaby Lake microarchitecture, the 14nm chips featured AMD's Vega graphics.

Intel had already retired its Kaby Lake-G processors in October of last year so it was just a question of time before the chipmaker discontinued its other products that are related with Kaby Lake-G. According to the PCN (Product Change Notification) document, Intel has axed the NUC8i7HNK and NUC8i7HVK NUC kits and mini-PCs. Both devices were based off quad-core Kaby Lake-G parts. The NUC8i7HNK utilized the Core i7-8705G, while the NUC8i7HVK rolled with the Core i7-8809G.

The NUC8i7HNK and NUC8i7HVK won't just suddenly disappear off the shelves though. Intel is giving its customers up to November 27 to place their last orders if they desire. The last shipments will go out on January 29, 2021.