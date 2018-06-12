Intel to Release Discrete Graphics Card In 2020, GPUs For Desktop Gaming Coming Too
Intel announced that it would develop its own discrete graphics cards late last year when it hired ex-AMDer Raja Koduri to head up its new Core and Visual Computing Group. Now Intel has divulged, via Twitter, that the company will bring a discrete graphics card to market in 2020.
Ryan Shrout, via MarketWatch, broke the news this morning when he reported that Intel CEO Brian Krzanich had told analysts at a private investor event that the discrete GPU would arrive in 2020. Shrout also reported that Navin Shenoy, Intel's executive vice president of the data center group, confirmed that the new discrete GPUs would target both the data center and consumer applications, like gaming and professional development.
Intel tweeted out the announcement confirming the 2020 launch date shortly after that. The company confirmed to us over email that it will offer solutions for both the data center and client markets, meaning graphics cards for desktop PCs, but it would not specify which version will come to market first.
Intel's admission that it would target the desktop PC market isn't entirely surprising. Much like Nvidia does with its GPUs and Intel already does with its desktop CPUs, sales to the broader desktop PC market drive up production volume and build the economy of scale that lowers costs. In turn, that assures low pricing and high margins on GPUs designed for the data center.
Intel's re-entry into the discrete graphics card market came as shocking news earlier this year because Nvidia and AMD have been the primary two discrete GPU producers for the last 20 years. Intel has made two prior attempts to bring a discrete gaming GPU to market, but it eventually shuttered both programs.
This time around, Intel is bolstering its ranks with proven talent. Jim Keller recently joined Intel to head up its silicon engineering group, and Chris Hook, Intel's first dedicated marketer for discrete graphics cards, also recently joined the blue team.
The new effort is apparently well underway, and given the typical four-year development period for new chips, the initiative likely began before Koduri joined the company. As we noted earlier this year, Intel's announcement that it's building a discrete GPU is tantamount to an open declaration of war on Nvidia. It wouldn't make sense for Intel to telegraph its intentions to its rivals several years before a product comes to market, so the company was likely already far along in development. Intel could already have a new graphics architecture in the hopper, or it's possible the new GPU is just a scaled-up iteration of its existing iGPU technology.
Intel's hardware is only part of the equation, though. The company has a reputation for a slow cadence of graphics driver and software releases, which often means the company doesn't have day-zero drivers ready for big game launches. Lately, the company has begun to speed up the cadence of its driver releases, so it appears to be ramping up its efforts.
Intel still has a lot of work to do on the enablement front, such as recruiting AIB partners, but it is possible the company will produce the new cards natively. Given the current timeline of a 2020 release, it's also safe to assume that the new graphics cards will come wielding the 10nm+ process. That would place the company on a firmer footing against AMD's new 7nm GPUs and the as-yet-undisclosed manufacturing process that Nvidia will use for its next-generation cards.
AMD has been busy reorganizing its GPU team in the wake of Koduri's exit and has promised to return to releasing a new gaming graphics card on a yearly cadence.
Meanwhile, the high-end graphics space has been eerily silent as we await Nvidia's seemingly overdue release of its new high-end graphics cards. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently informed us that the company will release its new GPUs "a long time from now," which dashes our hopes for the near term.
In any case, the graphics card market is sure to heat up in the coming years, so we will likely see more innovation and faster release cadences as Intel attempts to carve out its own spot in the lucrative sector.
Other than that, they have a lot of catching up to do. Not sure grabbing the marketing guy from AMD was a good move, he has a history of over-hyping bigly.
Food for thought -- It is notable that Intel has a well-stocked warchest of graphics IP. In fact, at one time they had more graphics patents than both AMD and Nvidia, though I'm not sure if that statistic still holds true. Intel is still the largest supplier of graphics chips in the world, largely due to its integrated graphics on its chips, so they do have a solid base of knowledge. Also, the UHD Graphics architecture is inherently scalable by design, so many opine this will just be a scaled-up version of its forthcoming Gen 11 (.5?) graphics engine.
Intel has also announced that they will have 10nm CPUs by 2015, and 7nm by 2017. : D
Keep in mind that "a long time from now" is a pretty vague time frame. The CEO obviously doesn't want to hurt sales of current cards, and you can be sure that he's not going to break news of their next generation of cards in some quick interview with a tech news site. According to unofficial sources, it sounds like they intend to start launching their next generation of cards within the next couple months or so.
I doubt AMD and nVidia would be concerned too much as Intel's products are always overpriced.
I've been down this road, conceptually, and have some serious misgivings about this approach. While it would've been a good route to take for something like Xeon Phi, I think its resources are partitioned poorly and their SIMD pipe is too narrow to scale up to larger graphics and dense compute workloads.
Taking the last point first, the narrow (128-bit) SIMD engines mean more work for the instruction decoders per FLOP, which hurts energy efficiency (and energy efficiency ultimately limits GPU performance). However, this is great for the sort of mostly-serial or branch-heavy code that typically runs poorly on GPUs, which is why I say it's good for GPU-compute (hence, Xeon Phi - which is sort of like GPU-scale compute for CPU-oriented tasks).
The next point would be the level of SMT, which is too little. It makes the GPU highly dependent on good thread partitioning, to avoid stalling the EUs, since you probably need 2-3 threads running at all times to keep a given EU busy (and here, I'm using the CPU definition of a thread). Like AMD's GCN, threads are all allocated to specific EUs, although GCN supports almost twice as many threads per EU-equivalent.
Finally, they really need to revise their memory architecture. HD Graphics' GTI bus represents a significant bottleneck for scaling much beyond their desktop chips. I think their Iris Pro graphics even suffer, as a result (the 50 GB/sec to/from eDRAM can't even match Nvidia's GTX 1030's off-chip bandwidth). I'm pretty sure one of the secrets to Nvidia's efficiency is partitioning the work and data across a number of narrow memory controllers/banks, which also explains how they reach odd memory sizes like 5 GB and 11 GB.
My money is on either a clean-sheet redesign or a complete, top-to-bottom overhaul that barely resembles the current HD Graphics architecture. It's worth considering that HD Graphics hasn't fundamentally changed in something like 15 years. In fact, the Linux driver used for them is still called i915 (referring to the 2004-era motherboard-integrated GMA graphics).
Anyone interested in learning more should give this a look:
https://software.intel.com/sites/default/files/managed/c5/9a/The-Compute-Architecture-of-Intel-Processor-Graphics-Gen9-v1d0.pdf
I guess you mean dGPU? Because Intel never stopped building GPUs - they just limited them to integrated graphics - first at the motherboard chipset-level, then embedded in the CPUs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Intel_graphics_processing_units
I think their chip designers do a much better job of holding to a schedule than their manufacturing process engineers.
In fairness, it's too easy to sit back and complain about their lack of progress, while they wrestle with the limits of physics, chemistry, and mass production. Only a handful of companies in the world are competitive with their manufacturing tech.
Two problems with that:
Also, like AMD, Intel has recently been strong contributors to open source. That just leaves one player holding to the mantra of closed & proprietary...
i had that thought as well. intel does not have to reinvent the wheel for a lot of stuff. freesync is there as well they could implement if they wished.
