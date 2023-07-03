Intel Extends Availability of Optane DIMMs

Intel scrapped its Optane business last year and initiated the end-of-life process for pretty much all of its 3D XPoint-based products. But sometimes they come back as Intel is extending the availability of its Optane Persistent Memory 100-series by several months.

The company originally announced that it would ship its final Optane Persistent Memory 100-series modules on September 30, now, it is extended to December 29, 2023. This means three additional months of availability. Meanwhile, it is unclear how many modules Intel plans to ship in this timeframe.

A statement by Intel reads as follows:

"Customers are recommended to secure additional Optane units at the specified 0.44% annualized failure rate (AFR) for safety stock. Intel will make commercially reasonable efforts to support last time order quantities for Intel Optane Persistent Memory 100 Series."

Intel's Optane DC Persistent Memory modules might not be the most sought-after product out there. Still, they serve specific server workloads and enhance the memory capacity close to the CPU at a lower cost than suitable traditional memory modules. These applications badly need memory. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether demand is that high.

Intel's Optane DC Persistent Memory modules 100-series are only compatible with select Intel CPUs and used only by select operating systems.