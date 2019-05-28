Intel's Ice Lake Laptops Revealed: Four Devices
Photo Credit: Tom's Hardware
Intel has finally announced its 10 nanometer Ice Lake processors, alongside the first four laptops that will feature the chips.
Those laptops are:
- Acer Swfit 5
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
- HP Envy 13-inch Wood Series
- Lenovo Yoga S940
These laptops are also aligned under the Project Athena 1.0 specification. Intel suggests that more than a dozen other laptop designs from OEMs aligned with these goals will also be avilable this year.
