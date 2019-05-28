Intel's Ice Lake Laptops Revealed: Four Devices

Intel has finally announced its 10 nanometer Ice Lake processors, alongside the first four laptops that will feature the chips.

Those laptops are: 

  • Acer Swfit 5
  • Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
  • HP Envy 13-inch Wood Series
  • Lenovo Yoga S940

These laptops are also aligned under the Project Athena 1.0 specification. Intel suggests that more than a dozen other laptop designs from OEMs aligned with these goals will also be avilable this year.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

