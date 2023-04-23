Intel's Patent Details Meteor Lake's 'Adamantine' L4 Cache

Unofficial information that Intel's upcoming codenamed Meteor Lake processor is set to feature L4 cache has been floating around for some time now. Now, a new Intel patent found by VideoCardz indicates that Intel has prepped a codenamed Adamantine L4 cache tile that it may use for some CPUs. This IC could compete against AMD's 3D V-Cache in certain applications, but the chiplet will not be used solely as a performance booster.

Typically, caches serve to increase the performance of the memory subsystem by rapidly providing compute cores with necessary data. But there are other use cases too, as large caches can store a lot of data. The patent suggests that Intel's Adamantine (or ADM) cache can improve communication not only between the CPU and memory but also between the CPU and security controller. For example, the L4 can be used to improve boot optimization and even preserve data from caches at reset to improve loading times.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 loading times are fairly quick on Intel's platforms even today. But Intel believes that with memory available at reset, faster and more efficient BIOS solutions can be developed for modern devices like car infotainment systems and household robots. Automotive and robotic designs closely link SoC security with firmware phases, ensuring platform security. Failing to follow recommendations stops the platform from booting to the OS, thus reducing attack risks and protecting confidential blocks, which is crucial for cars and robots.

While the patent itself does not mention Meteor Lake, images supplied with it clearly demonstrate a processor with two high-performance Redwood Cove and eight energy-efficient Crestmont cores on one tile produced on Intel 4 fabrication process, a graphics chiplet based on Intel's Gen 12.7 architecture (Xe-LPG), an SoC tile containing two more Crestmont cores, and an I/O chiplet interconnected using Intel's Foveros 3D technology. The description corresponds to that of Intel's Meteor Lake processor. Meanwhile, the Adamantine L4 cache can be used for a wide array of applications beyond Meteor Lake.

(Image credit: Intel)

Here is Intel's description of Adamantine: