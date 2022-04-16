Intel Raptor Lake-P 14-Core CPU Outpaces The Core i9-12900HK

An Intel Raptor Lake-P (RPL-P) engineering sample (ES) processor appears to have passed through the UserBenchmark suite of tests. This 14-core, 20-thread processor looks like it is already achieving more than acceptable performance. Compared to the current best Alder Lake-P chip, the Core i9-12900HK, the new chip is comfortably ahead in single-and multi-threaded tests. Twitter's momomo_us spotted this entry, but as with all such benchmarks featuring pre-release parts with sketchy codenames, please add a pinch of salt to the results.

This latest 'P' chip, which marks it as a mobile variant, is completely missing any name but the limited sys-info reporting of UserBenchmark says it resided on an "Intel RaptorLake-Px LP5 ERB" motherboard. Moreover, the system identified itself as an "Intel Raptor Lake Client Platform."

It is interesting to see the UserBenchmark report that the RPL-ES chip is "throttled at 87% by Windows," which suggests there is untapped potential here.

As well as the "Intel 0000" processor, the tested system featured Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which UserBenchmark characterized as "very poor." A speedy 250GB NVMe PCIe SSD and 16GB of DDR5-6400 completed the Windows 11 powered system.

(Image credit: Future)

We have distilled the essential single- and multi-thread CPU tests of the RPL-P ES chip and thrown in the best of Intel's current-gen Alder Lake-P family, the Core i9-12900HK. In addition, we have thrown in a desktop Alder Lake CPU that can run 20 threads simultaneously, the Core i7-12700K.

If you cast your eyes on the results, you will see that the RPL-P ES is already happy being better than the previous-gen performer in single- and multi-thread CPU tests. However, we must remember that this is a test sample of one compared with the average performance of hundreds of Core i9-12900HK chips, some of which have performed just as well as the new RPL-P. Also, please note that some of the multitudes of ADL-P systems will be overclocked and have better-supporting components with exceptionally faster memory.

Intel Raptor Lake-P Benchmarks

1T test result nT test result Cores / Threads Raptor Lake-P (Intel 0000) 202 2,052 14 / 20 Core i7-12700K 194 2,419 12 / 20 Core i9-12900HK 185 1,884 14 / 20

The desktop comparison raises the same questions concerning overall system configurations and sample sizes. However, the single-thread test of the new RPL-P ES is better than the average Core i7-12700K. Ultimately the power benefit of the desktop platform becomes evident in multi-thread tests.

We are still several months away from any likely release of Intel's 13th generation Core processors, but they have increasingly been on our radar. Last year we heard about the power-saving benefits of the new Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (D-LVR) in Raptor Lake. In February, we saw an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark of an RPL part with 32 threads, and earlier this week, we noted that CPU-Z had added Raptor Lake support, getting ready for the next-gen CPU release.