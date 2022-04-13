CPU-Z Adds Support for AMD Rembrandt and Raphael, Intel Raptor Lake and Arc

The latest version of the CPU-Z hardware diagnostic and benchmarking software suite adds support for multiple yet-to-be-released processors and graphics processors, including those from AMD, Intel, and even the first discrete GPU from Chinese CPU developer Zhaoxin.

Support by CPU-Z shows that certain CPUs and GPUs are indeed incoming; their respective vendors have supplied developers of the program with the information required to enable the detection of appropriate hardware. Typically, support by utilities like CPU-Z and HWInfo is an indicator that the development of certain upcoming products is near the finish line.

Among the pieces of hardware now supported by CPU-Z version 2.01 for Windows are the following parts:

AMD Rembrandt and Raphael APUs (RDNA 2).

AMD Mendocino APU (Zen 2 + RDNA 2).

Preliminary support for Intel Arc 3/5/7 (DG2).

Preliminary support for Intel Raptor Lake (13th gen Core).

Zhaoxin's Glenfly Arise-GT10C0 GPU.

AMD's Ryzen 6000-series 'Rembrandt' APUs set to use Zen 3+ cores are designed primarily for notebooks and are expected to hit the market shortly. By contrast, AMD's Ryzen 7000-series 'Raphael' are the company's all-new processors featuring the Zen 4 microarchitecture, are aimed at desktops, and are scheduled to arrive later this year. AMD's Mendocino is a somewhat less well-known name, but this one is a Zen 2-based mobile APU with an RDNA 2-powered integrated GPU targeted at gamers. Interestingly, readers with a good memory might remember Intel using the Mendocino codename for its 2nd Generation Celeron processors in 1998 – 1999.

Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics processors are due to be released in high volumes in Q2 – Q3 for both laptops and desktops, so it is about time for Intel to add its support to diagnostic software. Meanwhile, Raptor Lake is expected to be released in Q4, yet Intel's partners are already testing this CPU, so they need CPU-Z.

Unfortunately, we do not know much about Zhaoxin's GlenFly Aris-GT10C0 graphics chip. However, we understand that this part is a DirectX 11.1 or DirectX 12-capable GPU made using TSMC's 28nm fabrication process and featuring a 70W thermal design power. Perhaps, Zhaoxin is starting to ship this chip to interested parties and needs to add its support to CPU-Z.

In addition, the latest version of CPU-Z supports numerous already existing or shortly incoming processors: