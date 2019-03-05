Intel Retires 6th-Generation Skylake CPUs

Intel launched its 6th-generation Skylake processors back in August 2015. After a four-year run, the Santa Clara chipmaker is finally wheeling the 14nm chips into the retirement home.

Intel had already discontinued various Skylake models, including the Intel Core i7-6700K, Core i5-6600K, Core i5-6402P and Core i3-6098P, two years ago. It is a bit surprising how long it took Intel to retire the remaining Skylake CPUs, especially considering the chipmaker's 14nm deficit struggles.

According to the Intel Product Change Notification (PCN) document, OEMs and retailers can have until September 27 deadline to place their last orders. The final shipment date is March 6, 2020.

A total of 22 Skylake chips have reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. The retirees span from the entry-level dual-core Celeron parts up to quad-core Core i7 models.

Newly EOL 6th-Generation Skylake Processors

Marketing Name

Processor#

Product Code

S-Spec

MM#

Stepping

Intel Core i5-6400T Processor

I5-6400T

CM8066201920000

S R2BS

943464

R0

Intel Core i7-6700T Processor

I7-6700T

CM8066201920202

S R2BU

943466

R0

Intel Core i5-6600 Processor

I5-6600

CM8066201920401

S R2BW

943468

R0

Intel Core i5-6400 Processor

I5-6400

CM8066201920506

S R2BY

943470

R0

Intel Core i5-6500T Processor

I5-6500T

CM8066201920600

S R2BZ

943471

R0

Intel Core i5-6600T Processor

I5-6600T

CM8066201920601

S R2C0

943472

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor

I5-6600

BX80662I56600

S R2BW

944461

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor

I5-6400

BX80662I56400

S R2BY

944464

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor

I5-6600

BXC80662I56600

S R2BW

944473

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor

I5-6400

BXC80662I56400

S R2BY

944475

R0

Intel Core i3-6320 Processor

I3-6320

CM8066201926904

S R2H9

945192

S0

Intel Core i3-6300 Processor

I3-6300

CM8066201926905

S R2HA

945193

S0

Intel Core i3-6300T Processor

I3-6300T

CM8066201927004

S R2HD

945205

S0

Intel Core i3-6100T Processor

I3-6100T

CM8066201927102

S R2HE

945206

S0

Intel Pentium Processor G4500

G4500

CM8066201927319

S R2HJ

945269

S0

Intel Pentium Processor G4520

G4520

CM8066201927407

S R2HM

945298

S0

Intel Pentium Processor G4400T

G4400T

CM8066201927506

S R2HQ

945362

S0

Intel Pentium Processor G4500T

G4500T

CM8066201927512

S R2HS

945382

S0

Intel Celeron Processor G3900T

G3900T

CM8066201928505

S R2HT

945383

S0

Intel Celeron Processor G3920

G3920

CM8066201928609

S R2HX

945387

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor

I3-6300

BX80662I36300

S R2HA

945908

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6300T Processor

I3-6300T

BX80662I36300T

S R2HD

945909

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor

I3-6100T

BX80662I36100T

S R2HE

945910

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor

I3-6100

BX80662I36100

S R2HG

945911

S0

Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900

G3900

BX80662G3900

S R2HV

945912

S0

Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3920

G3920

BX80662G3920

S R2HX

945913

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor

I3-6300

BXC80662I36300

S R2HA

945914

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor

I3-6100T

BXC80662I36100T

S R2HE

945917

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor

I3-6100

BXC80662I36100

S R2HG

945918

S0

Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900

G3900

BXC80662G3900

S R2HV

945919

S0

Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500

G4500

BX80662G4500

S R2HJ

946003

S0

Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4400

G4400

BX80662G4400

S R2HK

946004

S0

Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4520

G4520

BX80662G4520

S R2HM

946006

S0

Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500

G4500

BXC80662G4500

S R2HJ

946008

S0

Boxed Intel Core i3-6320 Processor

I3-6320

BX80662I36320

S R2H9

946089

S0

Intel Core i5-6400T Processor

I5-6400T

CM8066201920000

S R2L1

947201

R0

Intel Core i7-6700T Processor

I7-6700T

CM8066201920202

S R2L3

947203

R0

Intel Core i5-6600 Processor

I5-6600

CM8066201920401

S R2L5

947205

R0

Intel Core i5-6400 Processor

I5-6400

CM8066201920506

S R2L7

947207

R0

Intel Core i5-6500T Processor

I5-6500T

CM8066201920600

S R2L8

947208

R0

Intel Core i5-6600T Processor

I5-6600T

CM8066201920601

S R2L9

947209

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6400T Processor

I5-6400T

BXC80662I56400T

S R2L1

947546

R0

Boxed Intel Core i7-6700T Processor

I7-6700T

BXC80662I76700T

S R2L3

947547

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6500T Processor

I5-6500T

BXC80662I56500T

S R2L8

947548

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6600T Processor

I5-6600T

BXC80662I56600T

S R2L9

947549

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor

I5-6600

BX80662I56600

S R2L5

947561

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor

I5-6400

BX80662I56400

S R2L7

947563

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor

I5-6600

BXC80662I56600

S R2L5

947568

R0

Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor

I5-6400

BXC80662I56400

S R2L7

947570

R0

