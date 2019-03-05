Intel Retires 6th-Generation Skylake CPUs
Credit: Intel
Intel launched its 6th-generation Skylake processors back in August 2015. After a four-year run, the Santa Clara chipmaker is finally wheeling the 14nm chips into the retirement home.
Intel had already discontinued various Skylake models, including the Intel Core i7-6700K, Core i5-6600K, Core i5-6402P and Core i3-6098P, two years ago. It is a bit surprising how long it took Intel to retire the remaining Skylake CPUs, especially considering the chipmaker's 14nm deficit struggles.
According to the Intel Product Change Notification (PCN) document, OEMs and retailers can have until September 27 deadline to place their last orders. The final shipment date is March 6, 2020.
A total of 22 Skylake chips have reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. The retirees span from the entry-level dual-core Celeron parts up to quad-core Core i7 models.
Newly EOL 6th-Generation Skylake Processors
Marketing Name
Processor#
Product Code
S-Spec
MM#
Stepping
Intel Core i5-6400T Processor
I5-6400T
CM8066201920000
S R2BS
943464
R0
Intel Core i7-6700T Processor
I7-6700T
CM8066201920202
S R2BU
943466
R0
Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
I5-6600
CM8066201920401
S R2BW
943468
R0
Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
I5-6400
CM8066201920506
S R2BY
943470
R0
Intel Core i5-6500T Processor
I5-6500T
CM8066201920600
S R2BZ
943471
R0
Intel Core i5-6600T Processor
I5-6600T
CM8066201920601
S R2C0
943472
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
I5-6600
BX80662I56600
S R2BW
944461
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
I5-6400
BX80662I56400
S R2BY
944464
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
I5-6600
BXC80662I56600
S R2BW
944473
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
I5-6400
BXC80662I56400
S R2BY
944475
R0
Intel Core i3-6320 Processor
I3-6320
CM8066201926904
S R2H9
945192
S0
Intel Core i3-6300 Processor
I3-6300
CM8066201926905
S R2HA
945193
S0
Intel Core i3-6300T Processor
I3-6300T
CM8066201927004
S R2HD
945205
S0
Intel Core i3-6100T Processor
I3-6100T
CM8066201927102
S R2HE
945206
S0
Intel Pentium Processor G4500
G4500
CM8066201927319
S R2HJ
945269
S0
Intel Pentium Processor G4520
G4520
CM8066201927407
S R2HM
945298
S0
Intel Pentium Processor G4400T
G4400T
CM8066201927506
S R2HQ
945362
S0
Intel Pentium Processor G4500T
G4500T
CM8066201927512
S R2HS
945382
S0
Intel Celeron Processor G3900T
G3900T
CM8066201928505
S R2HT
945383
S0
Intel Celeron Processor G3920
G3920
CM8066201928609
S R2HX
945387
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor
I3-6300
BX80662I36300
S R2HA
945908
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6300T Processor
I3-6300T
BX80662I36300T
S R2HD
945909
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor
I3-6100T
BX80662I36100T
S R2HE
945910
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor
I3-6100
BX80662I36100
S R2HG
945911
S0
Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900
G3900
BX80662G3900
S R2HV
945912
S0
Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3920
G3920
BX80662G3920
S R2HX
945913
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor
I3-6300
BXC80662I36300
S R2HA
945914
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor
I3-6100T
BXC80662I36100T
S R2HE
945917
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor
I3-6100
BXC80662I36100
S R2HG
945918
S0
Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900
G3900
BXC80662G3900
S R2HV
945919
S0
Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500
G4500
BX80662G4500
S R2HJ
946003
S0
Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4400
G4400
BX80662G4400
S R2HK
946004
S0
Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4520
G4520
BX80662G4520
S R2HM
946006
S0
Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500
G4500
BXC80662G4500
S R2HJ
946008
S0
Boxed Intel Core i3-6320 Processor
I3-6320
BX80662I36320
S R2H9
946089
S0
Intel Core i5-6400T Processor
I5-6400T
CM8066201920000
S R2L1
947201
R0
Intel Core i7-6700T Processor
I7-6700T
CM8066201920202
S R2L3
947203
R0
Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
I5-6600
CM8066201920401
S R2L5
947205
R0
Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
I5-6400
CM8066201920506
S R2L7
947207
R0
Intel Core i5-6500T Processor
I5-6500T
CM8066201920600
S R2L8
947208
R0
Intel Core i5-6600T Processor
I5-6600T
CM8066201920601
S R2L9
947209
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6400T Processor
I5-6400T
BXC80662I56400T
S R2L1
947546
R0
Boxed Intel Core i7-6700T Processor
I7-6700T
BXC80662I76700T
S R2L3
947547
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6500T Processor
I5-6500T
BXC80662I56500T
S R2L8
947548
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6600T Processor
I5-6600T
BXC80662I56600T
S R2L9
947549
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
I5-6600
BX80662I56600
S R2L5
947561
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
I5-6400
BX80662I56400
S R2L7
947563
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor
I5-6600
BXC80662I56600
S R2L5
947568
R0
Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor
I5-6400
BXC80662I56400
S R2L7
947570
R0
Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.