Intel Retires 6th-Generation Skylake CPUs

Intel launched its 6th-generation Skylake processors back in August 2015. After a four-year run, the Santa Clara chipmaker is finally wheeling the 14nm chips into the retirement home.



Intel had already discontinued various Skylake models, including the Intel Core i7-6700K, Core i5-6600K, Core i5-6402P and Core i3-6098P, two years ago. It is a bit surprising how long it took Intel to retire the remaining Skylake CPUs, especially considering the chipmaker's 14nm deficit struggles.



According to the Intel Product Change Notification (PCN) document, OEMs and retailers can have until September 27 deadline to place their last orders. The final shipment date is March 6, 2020.



A total of 22 Skylake chips have reached the end-of-life (EOL) status. The retirees span from the entry-level dual-core Celeron parts up to quad-core Core i7 models.

Newly EOL 6th-Generation Skylake Processors

Marketing Name Processor# Product Code S-Spec MM# Stepping Intel Core i5-6400T Processor I5-6400T CM8066201920000 S R2BS 943464 R0 Intel Core i7-6700T Processor I7-6700T CM8066201920202 S R2BU 943466 R0 Intel Core i5-6600 Processor I5-6600 CM8066201920401 S R2BW 943468 R0 Intel Core i5-6400 Processor I5-6400 CM8066201920506 S R2BY 943470 R0 Intel Core i5-6500T Processor I5-6500T CM8066201920600 S R2BZ 943471 R0 Intel Core i5-6600T Processor I5-6600T CM8066201920601 S R2C0 943472 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor I5-6600 BX80662I56600 S R2BW 944461 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor I5-6400 BX80662I56400 S R2BY 944464 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor I5-6600 BXC80662I56600 S R2BW 944473 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor I5-6400 BXC80662I56400 S R2BY 944475 R0 Intel Core i3-6320 Processor I3-6320 CM8066201926904 S R2H9 945192 S0 Intel Core i3-6300 Processor I3-6300 CM8066201926905 S R2HA 945193 S0 Intel Core i3-6300T Processor I3-6300T CM8066201927004 S R2HD 945205 S0 Intel Core i3-6100T Processor I3-6100T CM8066201927102 S R2HE 945206 S0 Intel Pentium Processor G4500 G4500 CM8066201927319 S R2HJ 945269 S0 Intel Pentium Processor G4520 G4520 CM8066201927407 S R2HM 945298 S0 Intel Pentium Processor G4400T G4400T CM8066201927506 S R2HQ 945362 S0 Intel Pentium Processor G4500T G4500T CM8066201927512 S R2HS 945382 S0 Intel Celeron Processor G3900T G3900T CM8066201928505 S R2HT 945383 S0 Intel Celeron Processor G3920 G3920 CM8066201928609 S R2HX 945387 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor I3-6300 BX80662I36300 S R2HA 945908 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6300T Processor I3-6300T BX80662I36300T S R2HD 945909 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor I3-6100T BX80662I36100T S R2HE 945910 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor I3-6100 BX80662I36100 S R2HG 945911 S0 Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900 G3900 BX80662G3900 S R2HV 945912 S0 Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3920 G3920 BX80662G3920 S R2HX 945913 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6300 Processor I3-6300 BXC80662I36300 S R2HA 945914 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6100T Processor I3-6100T BXC80662I36100T S R2HE 945917 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6100 Processor I3-6100 BXC80662I36100 S R2HG 945918 S0 Boxed Intel Celeron Processor G3900 G3900 BXC80662G3900 S R2HV 945919 S0 Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500 G4500 BX80662G4500 S R2HJ 946003 S0 Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4400 G4400 BX80662G4400 S R2HK 946004 S0 Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4520 G4520 BX80662G4520 S R2HM 946006 S0 Boxed Intel Pentium Processor G4500 G4500 BXC80662G4500 S R2HJ 946008 S0 Boxed Intel Core i3-6320 Processor I3-6320 BX80662I36320 S R2H9 946089 S0 Intel Core i5-6400T Processor I5-6400T CM8066201920000 S R2L1 947201 R0 Intel Core i7-6700T Processor I7-6700T CM8066201920202 S R2L3 947203 R0 Intel Core i5-6600 Processor I5-6600 CM8066201920401 S R2L5 947205 R0 Intel Core i5-6400 Processor I5-6400 CM8066201920506 S R2L7 947207 R0 Intel Core i5-6500T Processor I5-6500T CM8066201920600 S R2L8 947208 R0 Intel Core i5-6600T Processor I5-6600T CM8066201920601 S R2L9 947209 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6400T Processor I5-6400T BXC80662I56400T S R2L1 947546 R0 Boxed Intel Core i7-6700T Processor I7-6700T BXC80662I76700T S R2L3 947547 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6500T Processor I5-6500T BXC80662I56500T S R2L8 947548 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6600T Processor I5-6600T BXC80662I56600T S R2L9 947549 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor I5-6600 BX80662I56600 S R2L5 947561 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor I5-6400 BX80662I56400 S R2L7 947563 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6600 Processor I5-6600 BXC80662I56600 S R2L5 947568 R0 Boxed Intel Core i5-6400 Processor I5-6400 BXC80662I56400 S R2L7 947570 R0

