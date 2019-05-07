Intel Xeon Cascade Lake-W CPUs Specifications Leaked

Chinese forum user Sharkbay, who previously leaked Intel's Comet Lake processors, has posted the purported specifications for the chipmaker's forthcoming Xeon W 3000-series workstation processors.
Intel's current Xeon W 2000-series processors, which are based on the Skylake microarchitecture and 14nm+ process, have been serving the chipmaker faithfully for two years now. The time has come for the Skylake W (SKL-W) chips to hang up their boots as Intel is ready to usher in the latest Xeon W 3000-series parts, which are reportedly built around the Cascade Lake microarchitecture and on yet another iteration of the 14nm node.
The Xeon W 3000-series, also known as Cascade Lake W (CSL-W), continues to cater to the enterprise and workstation markets. In comparison to Skylake W, the new Cascade Lake W chips bring very significant core upgrades. The processors will find their home inside Intel LGA 3647 motherboards with the corresponding C621 chipset.
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Intel Xeon W-3275
|28 / 56
|2.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|38.5MB
|205W
|Intel Xeon W-3265
|24 / 48
|2.7 GHz
|?
|?
|205W
|Intel Xeon W-3245
|16 / 32
|3.2 GHz
|?
|?
|205W
|Intel Xeon W-3235
|12 / 24
|3.3 GHz
|?
|?
|180W
|Intel Xeon W-3225
|8 / 16
|3.7 GHz
|?
|?
|160W
|Intel Xeon W-3223
|8 / 16
|3.5 GHz
|?
|?
|160W
*Specs in table not confirmed
For this generation, the Xeon W-3275 will carry the flagship totem. The processor purportedly comes equipped with 28 cores, 56 threads, and 38.5MB of L3 cache. It has a 205W TDP (thermal design power) and runs with a 2.5 GHz base clock and a 4.6 GHz boost clock. The Xeon W-3265 and W-3245 are listed with the same 205W TDP as the flagship chip, but different core configurations and operating clocks. The Xeon W-3265 has 24 cores and 48 threads operating with a 2.7 GHz base clock, while the Xeon W-3245 is listed with 16 cores and 32 threads that run at 3.2 GHz.
The remaining Cascade Lake W processors feature more modest core counts. Sharkbay claims the Xeon W-3235 sports 12 cores, 24 threads, a 3.3 GHz base clock, and a 180W TDP. The Xeon W-3225 and W-3223 are listed with eight cores, 16 threads and 160W TDP. The first clocks in with a 3.7 GHz base clock while the latter operates with a 3.5 GHz base clock.
A recent Intel client roadmap indicates that the new Cascade Lake W parts should land in the third quarter of the year, barring any setbacks. It won't be long until we get the full details and pricing for the core-heavy processors.