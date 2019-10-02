Trending

Specs for Intel's New Xeon Glacier Falls W Workstation CPUs Leaked

(Image credit: Intel)

A hardware leaker known on Twitter as momomo_us, who was spot on with specifications for Intel's Cascade Lake-X chips, has revealed alleged specifications for Intel's Xeon W 2200-series -- codename Glacier Falls W -- workstation processor lineup.

This generation of Intel Xeon W processors is segmented into two groups. The Cascade Lake W (CSL-W) processors, which came out in June, pack up to 28 cores and use the LGA 3647 CPU socket. The Glacier Falls W chips, which Intel has yet to officially announce, reportedly max out at 18 cores and will continue to slot into the LGA 2066 socket.

Glacier Falls W vs. Skylake W Specs

ProcessorCores / ThreadsBase ClockMSRP
Intel Xeon W-2295*18 / 363.0 GHz$1,333
Intel Xeon W-219518 / 362.3 GHz$2,553
Intel Xeon W-2275*14 / 28?$1,112
Intel Xeon W-217514 / 282.5 GHz$1,947
Intel Xeon W-2265*12 / 243.5 GHz$944
Intel Xeon W-2255*10 / 203.7 GHz$778
Intel Xeon W-215510 / 203.3 GHz$1,440
Intel Xeon W-2245*8 / 16?$667
Intel Xeon W-21458 / 163.7 GHz$1,113
Intel Xeon W-2235*6 / 12?$555
Intel Xeon W-21356 / 123.7 GHz$835
Intel Xeon W-21336 / 123.6 GHz$617
Intel Xeon W-2225*4 / 8?$444
Intel Xeon W-21254 / 84 GHz$444
Intel Xeon W-2223*4 / 83.6 GHz$294
Intel Xeon W-21234 / 83.6 GHz$294

*Specifications are not confirmed.

Starting with the obvious, the new Glacier Falls W processors chips will seemingly arrive with generally higher base clock speeds than their predecessors, the Skylake W line. According to the leaker, the base clocks for the upcoming Xeon W-2295 and Xeon W-2255 CPUs are up to 700 MHz and 400 MHz higher than the Xeon W-2195 and Xeon W-2155, respectively. On the other hand, the Glacier Falls W-based Xeon W-2223 will allegedly have the same 3.6 GHz base clock as its predecessor. The Xeon W-2265 is a newcomer as Intel didn't offer a 12-core Xeon W chip in the past.

VideoCardz has leaked the pricing for the new Intel Xeon W parts. In general, the prices for Glacier Falls W are significantly lower than the previous generation. Some models, such as the Xeon W-2225 and W-2123 seemingly preserve the same price tag as their older counterparts. 

(Image credit: Geekbench)

For the time being, only the Xeon W-2295 has appeared in the Geekbench database. The Xeon W-2295 seemingly delivers 5.3% and 9.1% higher single-and mulit-core performance than the Xeon W-2195. However, it's important to note that the Xeon W-2195 system was running faster memory, so the difference in actual CPU performance could be slightly lower than reported.

We've yet to hear a time frame as to when Intel will replace its aging Skylake W CPUs with Glacier Falls W chips. Today's leak could indicate that the new workstation processors aren't too far away.