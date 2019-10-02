Specs for Intel's New Xeon Glacier Falls W Workstation CPUs Leaked

A hardware leaker known on Twitter as momomo_us, who was spot on with specifications for Intel's Cascade Lake-X chips, has revealed alleged specifications for Intel's Xeon W 2200-series -- codename Glacier Falls W -- workstation processor lineup.
This generation of Intel Xeon W processors is segmented into two groups. The Cascade Lake W (CSL-W) processors, which came out in June, pack up to 28 cores and use the LGA 3647 CPU socket. The Glacier Falls W chips, which Intel has yet to officially announce, reportedly max out at 18 cores and will continue to slot into the LGA 2066 socket.
Glacier Falls W vs. Skylake W Specs
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|MSRP
|Intel Xeon W-2295*
|18 / 36
|3.0 GHz
|$1,333
|Intel Xeon W-2195
|18 / 36
|2.3 GHz
|$2,553
|Intel Xeon W-2275*
|14 / 28
|?
|$1,112
|Intel Xeon W-2175
|14 / 28
|2.5 GHz
|$1,947
|Intel Xeon W-2265*
|12 / 24
|3.5 GHz
|$944
|Intel Xeon W-2255*
|10 / 20
|3.7 GHz
|$778
|Intel Xeon W-2155
|10 / 20
|3.3 GHz
|$1,440
|Intel Xeon W-2245*
|8 / 16
|?
|$667
|Intel Xeon W-2145
|8 / 16
|3.7 GHz
|$1,113
|Intel Xeon W-2235*
|6 / 12
|?
|$555
|Intel Xeon W-2135
|6 / 12
|3.7 GHz
|$835
|Intel Xeon W-2133
|6 / 12
|3.6 GHz
|$617
|Intel Xeon W-2225*
|4 / 8
|?
|$444
|Intel Xeon W-2125
|4 / 8
|4 GHz
|$444
|Intel Xeon W-2223*
|4 / 8
|3.6 GHz
|$294
|Intel Xeon W-2123
|4 / 8
|3.6 GHz
|$294
*Specifications are not confirmed.
Starting with the obvious, the new Glacier Falls W processors chips will seemingly arrive with generally higher base clock speeds than their predecessors, the Skylake W line. According to the leaker, the base clocks for the upcoming Xeon W-2295 and Xeon W-2255 CPUs are up to 700 MHz and 400 MHz higher than the Xeon W-2195 and Xeon W-2155, respectively. On the other hand, the Glacier Falls W-based Xeon W-2223 will allegedly have the same 3.6 GHz base clock as its predecessor. The Xeon W-2265 is a newcomer as Intel didn't offer a 12-core Xeon W chip in the past.
VideoCardz has leaked the pricing for the new Intel Xeon W parts. In general, the prices for Glacier Falls W are significantly lower than the previous generation. Some models, such as the Xeon W-2225 and W-2123 seemingly preserve the same price tag as their older counterparts.
For the time being, only the Xeon W-2295 has appeared in the Geekbench database. The Xeon W-2295 seemingly delivers 5.3% and 9.1% higher single-and mulit-core performance than the Xeon W-2195. However, it's important to note that the Xeon W-2195 system was running faster memory, so the difference in actual CPU performance could be slightly lower than reported.
We've yet to hear a time frame as to when Intel will replace its aging Skylake W CPUs with Glacier Falls W chips. Today's leak could indicate that the new workstation processors aren't too far away.