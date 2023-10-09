Intel's Arc A750 GPU Drops $189 Prior to Arc A580 Launch

Sparkle has quietly cut the price of its Intel Arc A750 Orc OC Edition graphics card to $189.99 from $225, just days ahead of the Intel Arc A580 board launch. The move makes the graphics card significantly more competitive for those who want this performance level. Meanwhile, the question is how this affects the competitiveness of Intel's Arc A380 and Arc A580.

Intel's Arc A750 leverages the ACM-G10 graphics processor with 3584 stream processors and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit interface. Intel's original MSRP for the part was $289, so selling it for $100 lower than its actual price looks like a considerable discount. And this discount makes the add-in-board significantly more competitive. The graphics card competes against AMD's Radeon RX 6600 ($209) and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB ($249), and for $189 (which are among the best graphics cards), it looks like a very appealing product.

What remains to be seen is how much Intel's Arc A580 (ACM-G10 with 3,072 stream processors and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory) will cost when it hits the market in the coming days. That board will sit between Arc A380 and Arc A750. For example, Sparkle sells its Arc A380 Elf for $119.99, so the Arc A580 will have to be priced between $120 and $190 to be competitive.

Yet, only Sparkle has lowered the price of its Arc A750 graphics cards to the sub-$190 level, and it remains uncertain whether other makers of graphics cards will follow suit. If they do, Intel may have the best sub-$200 graphics card, which will positively affect its share of the market of discrete desktop GPUs.