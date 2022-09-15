ASRock Branded Arc A750 GPU Poses for Photos at Tokyo Game Show

By Mark Tyson
published

We're still waiting for launch, though.

Intel Arc Alchemist trouble
(Image credit: Intel )

The Tokyo Game Show kicked off today and, with the continued strength of PC gaming worldwide, you shouldn’t be surprised to see news regarding hardware and software for our favorite platform today and over the weekend (it wraps up on Sunday). A case in point is the comprehensive exhibit from ASRock, which surprised the tech press by showcasing the very first add-in-card partner design for an Intel Arc A750 graphics card.

Click 'see more' below to reveal image

See more

On its website the Japanese source says that the ASRock branded A750 card would be joining the Challenger family, alongside the Arc A380 which was launched a few weeks ago. The newer and significantly more powerful Challenger comes with a twin axial fan cooler, and is two slots wide, says Hermitage Akihabara. It checked to the card carefully from multiple angles and reported that it also featured; twin HDMI outs, twin DP outs, and a pair of 8-pin power inputs.

Hermitage Akihabara highlighted its find in a tweet, which we have embedded above for your convenience. In the Japanese blurb, the source says that as well as this A750 exhibit, there was an area of the ASRock booth where demonstrations of an Arc A770 were being shown. It didn’t mention whether this was an Intel or ASRock branded card, or if it knew. Of course there were also ASRock Challenger Arc A380 graphics cards at the show, with one such card powering an ASRock gaming PC.

Intel Arc Alchemist Reference Specifications

Intel

Arc A770

Arc A750

Arc A580

Arc A380

Architecture

ACM-G10

ACM-G10

ACM-G10

ACM-G11

Process Technology

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

Transistors (Billion)

21.7

21.7

21.7

7.2

Die size (mm^2)

406

406

406

157

Xe-Cores

32

28

24

8

GPU Cores (Shaders)

4096

3584

3072

1024

MXM Engines

512

448

384

128

RTUs

32

28

24

8

Game Clock (MHz)

2100

2050

1700

2000

VRAM Speed (Gbps)

17.5

16

16

15.5

VRAM (GB)

16/8

8

8

6

VRAM Bus Width

256

256

256

96

ROPs

128

128

128

32

TMUs

256

224

192

64

TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)

17.2

14.7

10.4

4.1

TFLOPS FP16 (MXM)

138

118

84

33

Bandwidth (GBps)

560

512

512

186

TDP (watts)

225

225

150?

75

Launch Date

Oct 2022?

Oct 2022?

Oct 2022?

Jun-22

What remains unknown is whether the spec of the ASRock Challenger Arc A750 adheres to Intel reference numbers of whether it features faster GPU clocks or memory. Surely, we will see an official launch of discrete desktop Intel Arc cards (other than the A380) “very soon”. In the meantime, please ponder over the reference specs of the Arc desktop family above, and make some time to thumb through our Intel Arc Alchemist: Release Date, Specs, Everything We Know article, which includes many more details and a number of comparative benchmark discussions.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

Topics
GPUs