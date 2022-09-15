ASRock Branded Arc A750 GPU Poses for Photos at Tokyo Game Show

The Tokyo Game Show kicked off today and, with the continued strength of PC gaming worldwide, you shouldn’t be surprised to see news regarding hardware and software for our favorite platform today and over the weekend (it wraps up on Sunday). A case in point is the comprehensive exhibit from ASRock, which surprised the tech press by showcasing the very first add-in-card partner design for an Intel Arc A750 graphics card.

【東京ゲームショウ 2022レポート】TGS2022：Intelのハイエンドグラフィックスカード「Arc A750」展示。「Arc A770」の実動デモも実施。「Arc A380」搭載のゲーミングPCも披露#東京ゲームショウ2022 https://t.co/3gAo4VMyas pic.twitter.com/zxawDXROeCSeptember 15, 2022 See more

On its website the Japanese source says that the ASRock branded A750 card would be joining the Challenger family, alongside the Arc A380 which was launched a few weeks ago. The newer and significantly more powerful Challenger comes with a twin axial fan cooler, and is two slots wide, says Hermitage Akihabara. It checked to the card carefully from multiple angles and reported that it also featured; twin HDMI outs, twin DP outs, and a pair of 8-pin power inputs.

Hermitage Akihabara highlighted its find in a tweet, which we have embedded above for your convenience. In the Japanese blurb, the source says that as well as this A750 exhibit, there was an area of the ASRock booth where demonstrations of an Arc A770 were being shown. It didn’t mention whether this was an Intel or ASRock branded card, or if it knew. Of course there were also ASRock Challenger Arc A380 graphics cards at the show, with one such card powering an ASRock gaming PC.

Intel Arc Alchemist Reference Specifications Intel Arc A770 Arc A750 Arc A580 Arc A380 Architecture ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G11 Process Technology TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 Transistors (Billion) 21.7 21.7 21.7 7.2 Die size (mm^2) 406 406 406 157 Xe-Cores 32 28 24 8 GPU Cores (Shaders) 4096 3584 3072 1024 MXM Engines 512 448 384 128 RTUs 32 28 24 8 Game Clock (MHz) 2100 2050 1700 2000 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 17.5 16 16 15.5 VRAM (GB) 16/8 8 8 6 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 256 96 ROPs 128 128 128 32 TMUs 256 224 192 64 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 17.2 14.7 10.4 4.1 TFLOPS FP16 (MXM) 138 118 84 33 Bandwidth (GBps) 560 512 512 186 TDP (watts) 225 225 150? 75 Launch Date Oct 2022? Oct 2022? Oct 2022? Jun-22

What remains unknown is whether the spec of the ASRock Challenger Arc A750 adheres to Intel reference numbers of whether it features faster GPU clocks or memory. Surely, we will see an official launch of discrete desktop Intel Arc cards (other than the A380) “very soon”. In the meantime, please ponder over the reference specs of the Arc desktop family above, and make some time to thumb through our Intel Arc Alchemist: Release Date, Specs, Everything We Know article, which includes many more details and a number of comparative benchmark discussions.