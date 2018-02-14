In-Win Rereleases D-Frame Mini Chassis With More Colors, Lower Price

In-Win took to Twitter to announce that it has brought back one of its discontinued chassis offerings, resurrecting the D-Frame Mini with a variety of new colors and a lower price tag.

The In-Win D-Frame Mini is unchanged from its previous design, with a compact open-frame case made of aluminum tubing and two tempered glass panels encasing a motherboard tray that supports the mini-ITX form factor. The chassis can house up to three 3.5” and two 2.5” drives, in addition to ATX PSUs up to 220mm, high-end graphics cards up to 340mm, and up to a 240mm water cooling radiator. The front panel I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports as well as mic-in and headphone-out audio jacks.

The rereleased D-Frame Mini comes in a variety of new colors, including red, black, green, orange, white, and blue. All of them are available now on Amazon for $199. Previously, the case went for €299.90, which is around $370 USD. In-Win did not indicate for how long the mini-ITX chassis would be available, and the lack of a proper product page on the company's website leads us to believe this could be a limited-time offer.