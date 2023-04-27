Pre-Launch 'Jedi: Survivor' Eats 21GB of VRAM, Struggles on RTX 4090

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases later today, but early footage has revealed serious optimization issues with the game on PC. Issues include micro stuttering problems, low frame rates, and sky-high VRAM usage. The issue is so extreme that you can't even reach 60 frames per second on the best GPUs including the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 4090. The VRAM usage is extreme, with the game using well over 15GB, and at times exceeding 21GB .

These reports come from EckhartsLadder and GameStar on YouTube, who both have shared their concerns with the game's performance in videos published yesterday. EckhartsLadder, in particular, noted that 50 fps was the maximum frame rate he was able to achieve consistently on his RTX 3080 Ti no matter what, and changing the game's graphical settings did nothing to improve performance. He also noted several other game-breaking issues including broken cut scenes and broken audio.

GameStar shared a full 11-minute demonstration of the performance issues in Jedi: Survivor, with his high-end gaming rig, featuring an RTX 4090, Ryzen 9 5900X, and 32GB of memory. In his 1440p playtest, the game was averaging just 35-45 fps at best for most of the game, with highs of 60 fps in only certain closed-off areas. GPU utilization was also very bad, with the game only utilizing around 50% of the GPU's power.

Thankfully, EA and Respawn are on top of these issues. EA tweeted yesterday that the game will be receiving a launch day patch to fix bugs and improve performance. Additionally, EckhartsLadder confirmed that Respawn has been pushing new patches regularly to the pre-released version of Jedi: Survivor to fix these same performance problems.

For GeForce owners, Nvidia also pushed out a new Game Ready Driver recently that adds optimizations for Jedi: Survivor that should further boost performance on Nvidia GPUs.

As a result, we should see most of these problems fixed when the game is released later today. Thankfully, the detrimental performance issues only impact the PC version, so console players shouldn't need to worry about severe frame rate drops. EA lists the recommended system requirements at an RTX 2070 or RX 6700 XT, with DX12 and 8GB of VRAM as recommended features.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series consoles. If you pre-ordered the game or rented it through EA PlayPro, you can pre-load the game right now (which is great considering the game's daunting 130GB file size, and 155GB storage requirements).