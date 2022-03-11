Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K Down to £527 Its Lowest Ever: Real Deals

Intel's flagship CPU, the Core i9-12900K offers the highest gaming and productivity performance in the Alder Lake range. This chip is one of the best CPUs for gaming and is currently on offer at Novatech for £527.

The 12900K comes with eight P-cores and eight E-cores, for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. The P-cores run between 3.2 and 5.2 GHz, and the more efficient E-cores run between 2.4 and 3.9 GHz. The 12900K also comes with a 30MB L3 cache. This CPU does not come with a stock cooler, so you'll need to supply a compatible cooling solution.

This is the cheapest I've ever seen this powerhouse of a CPU in the UK, and if you're looking to go all-in on a new 12th Gen build, you can't do better than the top CPU in the range.

Intel Core i9-12900K: was £620, now £527 at Novatech

You will need a new 600-series motherboard to run the 12900K due to the new LGA 1700 socket, and double-check that you're cooling solution has the correct mounting bracket for the socket. Be sure to check out our Best Motherboards list to see what we recommend.

Intel’s Core i9 Alder Lake 12900K has received our Editors Choice award for its performance in gaming and multithreaded applications and its competitive pricing compared against its AMD rivals. Check out how the 12900K ranks on our CPU Benchmark hierarchy.

