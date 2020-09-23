Latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build Introduces 47 Fixes

(Image credit: Thannaree Deepul/Shutterstock)

Windows 10 Insiders using the Windows 10 October 2020 update can now get a taste of the latest Preview Build, 19042.541 (20H2). Announced via a blog post this week, it includes a laundry list of fixes.

In total, there are 47 changes listed in the announcement post. The updates cover a wide range of areas across the Windows 10 platform, from authentication errors to browser notifications.

To get an idea of what's coming, here are a few of the fixes highlighted by LeBlanc. Successful smart card PIN changes will no longer throw an error when they are, in fact, successful. Additionally, the Windows 10 Hello Face recognition software has been configured to work with 940nm cameras.

Microsoft also made some improvements for Windows Mixed Reality (MR) headsets. These head-mounted displays (HMDs) don't top our Best VR Headsets list but are used in some professional environments. Additionally, Windows MR is making a push for gaming with the upcoming HP Reverb G2 , a collaboration with Microsoft and gaming company Valve. Windows MR changes introduced with the latest Preview Build include a reduction in distortions and aberrations and a requirement for new HMDs to have a minimum 90 Hz refresh rate. Windows MR headsets also got support for some new motion controllers, although Microsoft didn't specify which ones.