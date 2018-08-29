LG Reveals 34-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitors at IFA 2018

Well-known for its premium UltraFine and UltraWide monitors, LG stepped into this year's IFA 2018 conference today with a fresh line of curved, gaming-oriented monitors under the new UltraGear branding. UltraGear monitors are said to combine gaming-friendly ingredients, such as performance, image quality, high refresh rates and 21:9 widescreens.
|Features
|34GK950G
|34GK950F
|Size
|34 inches
|34 inches
|Ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|Resolution
|3440 x 1440
|3440 x 1440
|Panel
|IPS
|IPS
|Adaptive Sync
|Nvidia G-Sync
|Radeon FreeSync 2
|HDR
|No
|Yes
|Color Gamut
|DCI-P3 98%
|DCI-P3 98%
|Brightness
|400cd/m2
|400cd/m2
|Refresh Rate
|100Hz120Hz (overclock)
|144Hz
|Response Time
|5ms
|5ms
|1ms MBR
|No
|Yes
|Bezels
|4-Side Borderless
|4-Side Borderless
|Lighting
|Sphere Lighting
|X
|Game Mode
|Yes
|Yes
Not to be outshined by Acer and Dell, the flagship 34-inch LG 34GK950 sports a classy black exterior combined with a modern, four-sided borderless bezel design and a pinch of RGB lighting to comply with the gamer status quo. The monitor employs a Nano IPS (in-plane switching) panel with a 1,900R curvature and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, thanks to the anti-glare 3H treatment. The output resolution is 3440 x 1440 pixels, which adheres to the 21:9 aspect ratio. The LG 34GK950 is capable of displaying 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and recreating colors across over 135 percent of the sRGB color space. The monitor also has a maximum brightness level of 400cd/m2, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio and a grey-to-grey response time of five milliseconds.
Users can adapt the 34GK950 to their viewing pleasure as the monitor supports swivel, tilt and height adjustments. The 100mm x 100mm VESA mount allows users to install the 34GK950 on a monitor arm or on a wall. Ports consist of one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a DC power input connector.
LG offers the 34GK950 in two flavors for users with different tastes. The 34GK950G comes with support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology and has a native 100Hz refresh rate with the possibility to overlock the panel to 120Hz. It's important to add that only the G-Sync model features LG's Sphere Lighting system, which basically is a ring of RGB LEDs that surround the monitor's backside, where it attaches to the plastic stand. On the flipside, the 34GK950F supports AMD's latest Radeon FreeSync 2 technology and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and one millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR). Curiously, the FreeSync model carries the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification while the G-Sync model doesn't.
LG has yet to announce availability or pricing for its UltraGear monitors.
It's a 34-inch, right?
These monitors are interesting. I wonder why the FreeSync monitor has a higher refresh rate?
The fact that the freesync monitor has HDR and the more expensive G-sync monitor is much more amusing than that little bit.
Shame they're curved. :|
Why does the G-sync only support 100/120 OC while the Freesync is 144?
I mean, we've seen 100/120 for a long time now, why doesn't this "new" monitor hit 144?