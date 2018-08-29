Acer’s New Gaming Monitor Lineup Includes a Do-Not-Disturb Hood

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is expanding its gaming monitor stable with a group of new Predator and Nitro additions that target both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync lovers and anyone who wishes to block out the world when they’re getting their game on.

Announced at IFA 2018 today and arriving in North America in Q4 this year, Acer’s releasing one new Predator monitor and a new Nitro monitor in three different configurations, all measuring 27 inches and ranging from $449 - $1,299.

New Acer Predator G-Sync Gaming Monitor

Are you ever gaming and wish you could block out everything in your field of view besides the crisp graphics on your screen? Then the $1,299 Predator XB273K is for you. In addition to accommodating gamers with G-Sync and a respectable 144Hz refresh rate, three of its sides are encased in what Acer calls a “shielding hood” that’s reminiscent of the build of an arcade game, so you won’t get distracted by anything surrounding your monitor.

This monitor is also a good pick for image quality. With an IPS (in-plane switching) panel and Ultra HD (UHD)/4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, that’s to be expected. The Predator XB273K covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, which should give you vivid colors and dark blacks. It’s also VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified, for further promise of both color accuracy and contrast.

At the time of writing, Acer hasn’t revealed the response time of the Predator XB273K, but we do know it comes with Acer VisionCare technology to help your eyes manage long gaming sessions with technologies including flicker-free, low-dimming and blue light emission reduction.

New Acer Nitro FreeSync Gaming Monitors

For team AMD, Acer’s releasing three new FreeSync-backed Nitro monitors. Available in UHD/4K or WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolutions, the overall claim to fame here is the response time, which can be as low as 1ms, thanks to the built-in Visual Response Boost feature. Like the new Predator monitor, the new Nitros also have a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Nitro monitors are also VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified and include six-axis color adjustments for making tweaks to color, hue and saturation. And if you’re a fan of the color black, the Nitro monitors come with a “black boost” feature that lets you pick from 11 different black level choices. Acer claims this will help you play better by giving you a “visual advantage” in key movements, like ducking for cover, spotting foes, or navigating curvaceous racetracks.

You can choose between a UHD Nitro (XV273K) with an IPS panel, which implies better viewing angles and color accuracy, for $899 and get 90% DCI-P3 coverage. Alternatively, you can opt for the lower resolution WQHD configuration (XV272U) for $400 less and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. Acer is also offering a WQHD version with a TN (twisted nematic) panel for more power efficiency (XF272U) that's priced at $449 and covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut.

All three options come with Acer VisionCare and a VESA mount.