34-Inch LG QHD Curved Gaming Monitor Drops to $299

Users in the market for a curved gaming display should take a look at this deal on the LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B QHD 34-inch monitor. This monitor has been going for around $399 lately but today is discounted to just $299 in time for Memorial Day.

The LG 34GP63A-B features a 34-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a QHD resolution which measures up to 3440 x 1440. You can also check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what else is available on the market if you’re looking for something with more specific specs to suit your needs.

The LG 34GP63A-B is AMD FreeSync Premium certified which ensures a dense resolution, high refresh rate, low latency, as well as low framerate compensation (LFC) support.

The LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B is AMD FreeSync Premium certified which ensures a dense resolution, high refresh rate, low latency, as well as low framerate compensation (LFC) support. It has a refresh rate that can reach up to 160Hz and a gtg response time of 5ms. It covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, illuminated with a maximum brightness of 300 nits.

There are two HDMI ports available for video input and one DisplayPort input. It has two 7W speakers for integrated audio support but a 3.5mm jack is available for external audio peripherals, as well. The purchase is supported by Amazon’s 30-day return policy as well as a limited 1-year manufacturer’s warranty from LG.

