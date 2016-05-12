Lian Li's PC-09 Combines Two Chassis In One

Lian Li is back again with another tempered glass case, but this time, the company is splitting the chassis into two. The PC-09 looks strikingly similar to the PC-08with its tempered glass front and side panels, but also appears to take design cues from the PC-J60, offering one configuration with red accents.

The PC-09 is, as Lian Li described it, two different cases fused together. The unobstructive tempered glass half showcases (pun intended) your most alluring components, such as your motherboard, graphics cards and cooler. The shrouded half, which sports Lian Li’s signature brushed aluminum finish, isolates the less visually astounding components such as your power supply and hard drives.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The two compartments are isolated down the middle by a strip of aluminum with an LED-lit Lian Li logo. The top of the strip accommodates the power button, three USB 3.0 ports and two audio inputs. The strip trails to the back of the case, where it contains three adjustment knobs for the case’s RGB LED kit. There are two versions of the PC-09: the PC-09WRX, which has a red strip, and the PC-09WX, which has a black strip.



With effectively two cases' worth of interior space, the PC-09 looks particularly impressive with large components. The PC-09 may support ATX motherboards, with 8 expansion slots and 420mm of space for multiple GPUs. The hidden drive cage holds up six 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch drives. The aluminum compartment can also house PSUs of up to 290mm.

It would be a waste if the PC-09’s generous space wasn’t used for water cooling, and Lian Li offers ample choices for users looking to build a custom loop. The tempered glass compartment contains cutouts for two 120 x 360mm radiators, whereas the aluminum compartment boasts space for additional radiators, tubing, pumps and reservoirs. Lian Li provides mounting plates that are compatible with most pumps.

The red PC-09WRX and black PC-9WX will be available in mid-June, but for a steep price; the sleek tempered glass panels and solid aluminum construction will set you back $439.



