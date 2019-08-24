Trending

'Designed For Creators,' Lian Li Announces TU150 Compact Portable Case

By Cases 

Lian Li today announced its TU150 FlexATX, ahem, Mini ITX / Mini DTX compatible portable case with extra space for triple-slot graphics cards. Available with either a black anodized or clear anodized aluminum shell, and a carrying handle that pops into the lid rather than folding down upon it is the first updated feature of the new design.

Builders also get a 3mm-thick tinted tempered glass panel on the left side to show off their build quality and all the RGB-ness of their chosen components, where 3mm seems adequate for a panel this small. Meanwhile, an aluminum right-side panel with a strategically placed grid of vent holes hides cables. Push-release latches allow easy access to the builder’s choice of components.

Located between power and reset buttons at the front of the top panel, front-panel ports include a single USB3 Gen2 and two USB3 Gen1, along with headphone and microphone jacks.

A rear-panel power jack feeds an extension cable to the front of the case, where an SFX power supply can be mounted to a hole in the inward-stepped portion of the motherboard tray. Also viewable from this angle are the slide cover for the access hole of a protruding card bracket and a front fan that’s mounted between the steel inner chassis and aluminum outer shell.

Lian Li demonstrated the power supply position in a second image of the TU150’s right side, with the outer panel removed. The stepped-in portion that’s normally reserved for cable management is also where the power supply vents, which is why we said that right side-panel’s ventilation grid is strategically placed.

More space to stow cables can be found in a gap between the top of the inner chassis and its aluminum cover. This open space surrounds the mechanism for the pop-up handle.

TU150-WX / TU150-WA Specifications
Dimensions(W) 203mm x (H) 312mm x (D) 375mm
ColorBlack, Silver
Material1.5mm aluminum exterior (top/front/right side panel)/1.0MM SPCC interior
3.0mm tempered glass left side panel
Weight3.6KG
Expansion slot3
Drives2x 2.5” SSD or 1x 2.5” SSD + 1x 3.5” HDD
I/O ports2x USB3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type C, Audio ports (located on the top panel)
MB typeMini-ITX / Mini-DTX
Radiator1x 120mm (rear)
GPU lenght320mm
CPU clearance165mm
System Fan1x 120mm (front) + 1x 120mm (rear) + 2x 120mm (base)
PSUSFX or SFX-L

The TU150 is available in the USA for pre-order today, with shipments expected in about a month.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Growle 26 August 2019 15:23
    "Designed for Creators?" Looks designed for whoever wants it. Pretty nice case though, looks spacious for a Mini ITX and the extra GPU space is a solid selling point.

    Something charming about the handle and those feet too...
    Reply
  • bit_user 26 August 2019 23:47
    Growle said:
    "Designed for Creators?" Looks designed for whoever wants it.
    It's just flattery.

    If I needed a portable box for VR, I'd consider it.
    Reply
  • Crashman 27 August 2019 03:39
    Growle said:
    "Designed for Creators?" Looks designed for whoever wants it. Pretty nice case though, looks spacious for a Mini ITX and the extra GPU space is a solid selling point.

    Something charming about the handle and those feet too...
    We were quoting them, hence the quotation marks.

    bit_user said:
    It's just flattery.

    If I needed a portable box for VR, I'd consider it.
    Given that it's a quote, is Lian Li flattering itself?
    Reply
  • bit_user 27 August 2019 04:58
    Crashman said:
    We were quoting them, hence the quotation marks.
    Yeah, I thought that was clear. I assumed @Growle was responding to their marketing vs. the article, itself. But, I could be mistaken.

    Crashman said:
    Given that it's a quote, is Lian Li flattering itself?
    What I meant is that they're flattering potential buyers by having them consider themselves as creators.

    Or, for those who already do consider themselves creators, they're trying to signal that this is a case they should consider.
    Reply
  • Crashman 27 August 2019 06:03
    bit_user said:
    Yeah, I thought that was clear. I assumed @Growle was responding to their marketing vs. the article, itself. But, I could be mistaken.


    What I meant is that they're flattering potential buyers by having them consider themselves as creators.

    Or, for those who already do consider themselves creators, they're trying to signal that this is a case they should consider.
    Ahah! I have to learn to read between the lines better :p
    Reply
  • Growle 28 August 2019 14:09
    Crashman said:
    We were quoting them, hence the quotation marks.

    Given that it's a quote, is Lian Li flattering itself?

    Yeah I was responding to the marketing, article is just fine lol. Someone said "creator" is the new buzzword, and they're not wrong; I keep seeing it. Thanks for the defense @bit_user !
    Reply