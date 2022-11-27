Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gaming Monitors: 1080p, 2K and 4K

Refresh

Dell's Awesome 27-inch, 2K 165 Hz Monitor Now $189 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Dell S2722DGM 27-inch, 165 Hz 2K Monitor: now $189 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $289) Even with the best of sales, we almost never see a 2K (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor going for less than $200 and, if we do, it's likely not to be one of the best models. But not today; Dell has the 27-inch, 2K Dell S2722DGM monitor for just $189, down from $289. That's a truly excellent monitor -- we gave it 4 stars -- at a price so cheap, you can give it as a gift to one or more relatives without breaking the bank. We just ordered one for my 10 year old son, for example. When we reviewed the Dell S2722DGM in February, we praised the monitor for its strong color saturation and excellent contrast, along with its great build quality. On our light meter the S2722DGM returned a strong 350 nits of brightness, which is enough to not only provide vibrant images, but allow you to game if your computer is near a window on a sunny day. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Its contrast ratio was a strong 2536:1. That's at least, in part, thanks to its VA panel. IPS panels tend to top out at 1000:1. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) According to our colorimeter, the Dell S2722DGM can reproduced up to 111.8 percent of the sRGB color gamut and a slightly less impressive 75 percent of DCI-P3. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) If you can spend more and want a larger screen, better color and contrast, consider the Dell S3222DGM, the S2722DGM's big sibling, which is 32 inches with the same 2K resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. It's now on sale for an all-time low of $249 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

Dell's 32-inch, 4K Gaming Behemoth Drops to $599 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Dell G3223Q 32-inch, 4K 144 Hz Monitor: now $599 (opens in new tab) (was $799) Whether you're buying a monitor for gaming, productivity or a little bit of both, stepping up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution is a big boon. You get sharper, richer images and tons of room for text. But getting a decent gaming monitor that runs at 4K is often an expensive proposition. However, as part of Dell's Cyber Monday sales, it is offering the Dell G3223Q 32-inch, 4K gaming monitor for just $599, (opens in new tab) reduced from $799. The 144-Hz G3223Q sits atop our list of the best 4K gaming monitors thanks to its colorful image output, strong build quality and low input lag. We reviewed the Dell G3223Q and came away impressed with its performance. On our light meter, Dell's monitor managed a luminous 459 nits. That number rose to 607 nits with HDR enabled. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) The Dell G3223Q reproduced a solid 99 percent of the sRGB gamut and 92 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. While those aren't the highest numbers in its competitive set, it's still very strong. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Color accuracy might actually be more important than gamut volume and here the G3223Q excels. It came from the factory with such incredible accuracy that calibrating it didn't improve the image quality. Its average gamma deviation was just 0.45, lower (and better) than any of its competitors. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) But this is a gaming monitor, not a photo editing monitor necessarily. So it's really important to note that the G3223Q had an incredibly low absolute input lag of just 30 ms. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dell's 32-inch, 165 Hz S3222HG is Just $199 and It's a Good One (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Dell S3222HG 32-inch, 165 Hz Monitor: now $199 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $299) There are a ton of great deals on Dell monitors this Cyber Monday season, and the good news is that there are some really fantastic choices for you if $200 is the price rubicon you just won't cross. We've written previously about the 27-inch Dell S2722DGM which goes for $189 (opens in new tab) and has a 2K resolution. But there's a bigger option that's only $10 more. Right now, Dell has the 32-inch, S3222HG for just $199 (opens in new tab), reduced from $299. This monitor has a 1080p resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate and promises 350 nits of brightness and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. We reviewed the Dell S3222HG and praised its excellent contrast, accurate color and great gaming performance. On our light meter, Dell's display delivered exactly what its spec sheet says, hitting 352.2 nits of brightness. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) On our colorimeter caught the Dell S3222HG outputting 88.7 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and a whopping 127.5 percent of the sRGB gamut. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Perhaps most impressively, the monitor produced a 3,591.3:1 contrast ration which is really impressive, even for a screen with a VA panel. This kind of contrast will make bright colors really seem to pop. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Normally, when you're spending less than $200 on a gaming monitor, you have to make some significant compromises. However, the only real compromise on the S3222HG is that it only has a 1080p resolution. That's not ideal but, depending on your gaming PC's graphics card, you may not want to play games at above that resolution anyway.

4K, 144 Hz Gaming for $449: Gigabyte M28U Hits New Low (Image credit: Gigabyte) Gigabyte M28U Gaming Monitor is $449.99 at Newegg (was $649.99) The Gigabyte M28U gaming monitor, with a 28-inch panel, 4K resolution, and a 144 Hz refresh rate is $449.99 at Newegg. That's the lowest we've seen it -- we last covered a deal on it when it was $599 on Memorial Day.



For console players, the M28U supports HDMI 2.1, so the PS5 and Xbox Series X can play at 120 Hz at 4K. This monitor also has KVM built-in, so you can easily switch between devices.



It's VESA compatible (with a 100 x 100 mm adapter), but also comes with an included stand. Ports include DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 3x USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C Port.



Aorus's 48-inch, 4K OLED 120 Hz Now Just $779 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Aorus FO48U 48-inch, 4K OLED 120 Hz Monitor: now $779 (opens in new tab) (was $1,499) If you've got the space for a truly massive screen for PC and console gaming, Gigabyte's Aorus FO48U OLED monitor has long been our pick for Best 4K 120 Hz gaming monitor, thanks to its top-tier contrast and accurate color. And at its current low price of $779 on Newegg (opens in new tab), it's much cheaper than LG's 48-inch C1 OLED TV, which also sports a 120 Hz refresh rate. This price is also a stunning 49% less than what Aorus FO48U OLED was selling for when we reviewed it last summer. When we tested the Aorus FO48U, we found it to have pro-level accuracy out of the box, the ability to deliver over 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and even excellent audio thanks to a three-speaker, 50W soundbar. While the FO48U's peak measured brightness of around 400 nits can't compete with high-end LCD, the black levels are literally too good to measure, matching Alienware's own big OLED display.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) With two HDMI 2.1 ports (supporting VRR) and DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression support, this monitor is ready for modern consoles and PCs. There's even built-in a built-in KVM so you can share your peripherals between devices that are plugged into the screen.



In case you are wondering whether your existing desk can handle this huge screen, the monitor measures 42 inches wide and 9.9 inches deep with its support feet. As someone who has used huge screens as monitors for years (I'm writing this on a 55-inch LG OLED) though, I'd strongly suggest wall mounting if at all possible. This both gets the monitor off your desk and (with the right mount) lets you move the screen a few important inches back from where you'll be sitting. Unless you like neck and back pain, you'll want your eyes to be at least 30 inches from a screen this big. We can say from several years of personal experience (and over a year with my 55-inch OLED as a monitor), that once properly set up nothing matches the monitor experience of a huge OLED display. And at $769 for Aorus FO48U, you wont find anything better without spending several hundred more.

HyperX Armada 27 Vibrant, QHD Gaming Monitor Now $399 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor: now $399 at HP (was $499) The HyperX Armada 27 is a 27-inch QHD/IPS gaming monitor, and is one of the best QHD/165 Hz gaming monitors we've seen — and it's $100 off at HP right now, for an all-time low price of just $399.



The Armada 27 delivers a great picture, thanks to its wide and accurate color gamut, and offers flexible calibration and balanced performance. Instead of a traditional stand, the monitor ships with a high-quality mounting arm — unusual, but very convenient, and much more flexible than a regular desktop stand. When we reviewed the HyperX Armada 27, we praised its vibrant, accurate color color, strong build quality and great video processing. On our colorimeter, the monitor delivered a strong 91.5 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and 94.6 percent of the sRGB gamut.

(Image credit: Future) Perhaps more importantly, it was one of the more accurate monitors we've tested with a gamut error of just 0.87. Lower is better here. (Image credit: Future) The Armada 27 has a max refresh rate of 165 Hz — so it's not quite as speedy as as 240 Hz monitor — but it is one of the faster, smoother 165 Hz monitors we've seen. It has lower input lag than other QHD/165 Hz monitors with 27ms total control latency — not far behind the 240 Hz crowd. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall, at $399, this monitor is a little more expensive than some 27-inch, 2K competitors, but it brings a lot of quality and color accuracy to the table and therefore it's worth the price.

Acer's 27-inch, 240 Hz Monitor Just $189 (Image credit: Newegg) Acer Nitro ED270 Xbmiipx 27-inch, 240 Hz Monitor: now $189 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $299) For some competitive gamers, even a 165 Hz display is too sluggish. Fortunately, this Cyber Monday, you don't have to spend even $200 to get a monitor that operates at up to 240 Hz. So, if you're playing a title like Call of Duty or League of Legends and want faster response rates so you can hit moving targets, you can grab Acer's Nitro ED270 XBmiipx 27-inch, 240 Hz display for just $189 at Newegg (opens in new tab). The 1080p, curved monitor also features a 1ms VRB (visual response boost) feature that turns off the backlight or adds a blank image between frames when colors change so fast that you'd notice blur. The monitor also promises 250 nits of brightness, narrow bezels and a 1500R curve.