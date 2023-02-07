Lowest Ever Price for This Core i9-13900K for Only $559: Real Deals

If you're looking to get your hands on a shiny new 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU, then how about a powerful Core i9-13900K for only $559 from eBay (opens in new tab) (via Antonline)? This is the lowest price I've seen for this CPU and could be the heart of your new gaming rig. This processor also has great single-core performance. Have a look at our review of the i9-13900K for more details.

Intel Core i9-13900K CPU: now $559 at eBay (was $669)

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU has 24-cores (eight P-cores +16 E-cores). The 13900K fits an LGA 1700 socket. This chip also supports Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1,669 at Newegg (was $2,199)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display which is ideal for esports gaming.

ASRock Z690 Steel Legend ATX Intel Motherboard: now $171 at Newegg (was $249)

The Z690 Steel Legend supports 12th/13th Gen Intel processors with its LGA 1700 socket and has DDR4 compatibility up to 5000 MHz when overclocked.

