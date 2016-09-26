Latest 'Mafia III' Gameplay Video Shows Infiltration, Firefights

Gamescom and the Tokyo Game Show treated attendees to an exclusive gameplay video for the upcoming Mafia III. However, the footage eventually made its way out to the public when 2K and Hangar 13 released the video on the game’s YouTube page for all to see.

As always, the gameplay centers around Lincoln Clay, who’s on a warpath of revenge to kill the members of the Italian mob responsible for his friends’ murder. After a brief overview of New Bordeaux’s multiple districts, we finally see some new gameplay.

The majority of the video focuses on Lincoln’s mission to assassinate Tony Derazio, a key accountant for the mob. He lives in a hotel in the luxurious Downtown district, so Lincoln must decide whether he enters through the front door and fights his way to Derazio’s office, or if he sneaks in through the garage in the back.

Before taking on the mission, Lincoln will need to get some supplies. He calls a weapons dealer, who arrives in a small van. Lincoln can then purchase the right weapons for the job. In this case, he chooses to infiltrate from the hotel’s garage, so he opts for a silenced pistol.

At first, it starts out as a silent infiltration. Lincoln takes out enemies through melee attacks or a quick shot to the head. There are large offices on the penthouse level, which is where Derazio is located, and each has multiple guards. At this point, Lincoln switches to an aggressive approach. He grabs a shotgun and fires away at everyone in his path. Eventually, he makes his way to Derazio, who fires at Lincoln with a rocket launcher. Fortunately, Lincoln escapes the blast and throws Derazio out of his penthouse window, which sends a clear message to the mob.

Hanger 13 first announced the game last year at Gamescom, and there are now less than two weeks left until its release. If you want to make sure your PC can run the game, check out the game’s system requirements. We can expect more trailers for the game between now and the launch date, so more gameplay footage is bound to surface to keep fans, as well as newcomers, excited for Mafia III.