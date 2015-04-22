Trending

Maingear Eyes DIY Builders By Selling Standalone PC Cases

By Cases 

Maingear is typically known as a boutique desktop and notebook maker, offering pre-built PCs that customers can configure based on their budget. These PCs typically have a plethora of hardware options spanning from the CPU to the PSU. What we have yet to see is Maingear selling its cases without all the hardware packed inside. As of today, that has changed.

The company is now going after the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) crowd by serving up its most popular cases. These include the Shift, Potenza, F131, Drift, Rush, Force and Torq models. Customers can personalize these cases by ordering custom color combinations found in the Maingear palette, or by supplying automotive color codes. Customers can even get their artwork laser engraved on the side.

Out of the group, the Shift case has the highest starting price at $499. As with the company's desktops, customers have a number of options to choose from such as the exterior finish, the interior finish and chassis lighting. Customers can also configure the case with processor cooling and a power supply. Additional optional gear consists of a portable tool kit and a nifty shirt.

As an example of what to expect when configuring one of these cases, the Shift can have an Alpine White automotive paint finish for $399 extra. For another $299, customers can get the same finish on the inside. Want the chassis to be nice and glossy? Add $50 to the total. Lighting can be provided by LED light strips that cost $39 each and consist of Amber, Blue, Purple, Red, Ultra Violet or White colors. There's even a light strip that can be changed by remote control ($74.99).

With all of the above, customers can find themselves with a customized chassis that costs more than purchasing a pre-built gaming desktop. The Torq case has the smallest starting price tag of $100, followed by the Rush case ($110), the Drift case ($155), the Potenza case ($210), the F131 case ($220) and the Force case ($349). The Torq is the smallest of the group, whereas the Force case is the tallest.

"Our selection of DIY cases gives everybody the ability to build and create a truly unique system that reflects their personality," stated Wallace Santos, CEO and Founder of Maingear. "This is the first time Maingear has offered its customization capabilities and unique cases for non-full system buyers."

To configure and order a case from Maingear, head here.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 22 April 2015 20:42
    Looks good. But the Origin PC case is better. :P

    Eventually, most system builders will probably do this. Since there are so many people doing DIY now.
  • imsurgical 22 April 2015 21:03
    Or most people could save a good portion of money and buy the respective cases? Most of their cases are corsair ones.
  • eklipz330 22 April 2015 22:02
    there's certainly a market for this. plenty of rich folks who can throw money to the side like this. surprised they don't have an "all gold" option. X'D
  • Commissariat 23 April 2015 05:52
    Are they really trying to sell Corsair and Silverstone Tek cases at a premium as "Maingear" cases just because of a nice paintjob and some light modding (branding)?
    And, more importantly, why didn't Tom's Hardware inform its readers that these are all computer cases that can be bought for less money (albeit in more minimalistic finishes) from their respective OEMs (Corsair and Silverstone Tek mostly)?
  • synphul 23 April 2015 05:53
    Not shy about their prices even with the 'diy' route. "There's even a light strip that can be changed by remote control ($74.99)." Something tells me it's the same or similar to the 16ft 5050 rgb+w available with power supply, converter and remote on amazon for $28. I could see it if it was a little more expensive, maybe $35-38 but hate when companies pretend to be supporting the diy'er while gouging them and hoping they're ill informed.
  • Bondfc11 23 April 2015 06:20
    Agree with all of the above comments - just too much for simple, minor mods to existing cases. I love the line that an automotive finish inside and out will cost you $500. REALLY?!?!? $500 to paint a case??? That's just stupid. I think most modders are smart enough not to buy these crappy knock offs with the insane price gouging. Hell, you could buy your own paint gun, booth, and all the supplies you need to spray this case and anything else in the future for less than they want for an external/internal paint job. Silliness all over this article.
  • gggplaya 23 April 2015 11:59
    $500 for a painted case with a huge logo on it??? Screw that. Just buy a corsair or other respectable case with their logo on it.

    Fact is, most PC gamers who build their own PC's would rather have no logo and use decals which come with things they buy. So it's known they built their own PC. My case has a nice Magpul logo on it :-)
  • friskiest 23 April 2015 13:37
    If someone GAVE me $10,000 to spend on just a system unit, I might just snatch the shift case and pimp it up with all the customization available.

    But for 99.99% of DIY'ers, heck, even the "elites" and "enthusiasts",. Seriously, its just boggles me when they say its aimed for the DIY'ers - it doesn't even compute. $500 for the stock case, $750 for a fancy paintjob and 75 bucks for remote lighting,.. just NO.

    I could do the painting myself (albeit at a lower quality), customize it to my heart's desire, save several $100s in doing so and spend it on something else,.. and here's the things,. be proud about to say "all DIY".
  • maingear 23 April 2015 15:25
    Hey Guys, I'm with MAINGEAR, and just wanted to clarify a few things. We wanted to offer our exclusive chassis's like the SHIFT to the DIY community, and decided to at the same time offer some off the shelf chassis's with the same customization we offer our customers. These customizations includes our award winning automotive paint finishes. We actually have a real automotive down draft spray booth on site, and staff with 30 years individual experience in painting the world’s super cars and hot rods. We can paint them in any color, and can even do customer branding/logos as well.
  • Commissariat 23 April 2015 15:40
    @maingear: I don't really have anything against what you as a company are doing (except, perhaps, not making it clear that these are not all original/exclusive cases). My issue is mainly with Tom's Hardware, a enthusiast tech journalism site, failing to report accurately on the availability of these cases elsewhere in the market and for portraying the (certainly valuable) services you offer as directed towards DIY enthusiasts, which are a completely different kind of customer than the ones you are targeting.
