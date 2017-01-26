Trending

New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Trailer Shows New Aliens, Villains

A new trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda arrived with more information about the title's story and a first glimpse at the game's villain.

As a Pathfinder, your job is to find a new home for the members of the Andromeda Initiative, a massive group of people sent to colonize a new galaxy. During the search for a habitable planet, however, the team encounters a new and dangerous species that threatens its existence. We’ve seen the antagonists before, most notably in last year’s N7 Day trailer, but until now we haven't gotten to see their faces.

In addition to your human teammates, you’ll have asari, turian, and krogan companions as well. In this new galaxy, you’ll also encounter some new alien civilizations. Just make sure they’re willing to cooperate with you against their more hostile counterparts.

After revealing the release date at the beginning of the year, Bioware revealed more about the game’s new crafting system via Twitter. With the release of this latest trailer, you can expect more sneak peeks to debut over the next few weeks. Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released on March 21.

NameMass Effect: Andromeda
TypeRPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
DeveloperBioWare
PublisherEA
PlatformPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateMarch 21, 2017
  • rantoc 26 January 2017 19:46
    The hype train is on... guess ill wait until the first passengers get to the station and listen with them if it was a good ride rather than the market hype!
  • tunaphish6 26 January 2017 19:59
    Man, look at all that gameplay.....

    Can't wait to get my hands on some of that gameplay.

    You know, that part of the game you actually play?
  • YoAndy 27 January 2017 16:51
    I have been playing Mass Effect since it came out as a Microsoft exclusive on Xbox 360 back in 2007. And I have been waiting for to long for this new release.
  • Greg_80 29 January 2017 00:14
    I really hope they have the same game play and choices we had before. That is what I liked so much.
  • wifiburger 29 January 2017 15:44
    i'm going to ignore all these media coverage on Mass Effect, I'll pick it up once it reaches 40$, I'm sure it's getting hyped too much and ends up another disappointing next gen game
  • Lutfij 30 January 2017 16:45
    If you guys are familiar with Daniel Simon, the vehicle designer for both Tron Legacy and Oblivion, you'll be happy to know he has had his services relayed onto the game as well with the rover being another futuristic vehicle under his belt.

    This game should be stellar...get it? :D
