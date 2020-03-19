Microsoft Brings Mouse Support to Windows Terminal Preview v0.10

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft released Windows Terminal Preview v0.10 on Tuesday with mouse support, a settings update and other improvements to the open source utility.

The new Windows Terminal hit the Microsoft Store in June 2019 in what Microsoft called a "very early preview." That designation makes even more sense now--it's been almost a year and the utility still isn't anywhere near a stable release.

That doesn't mean development has stalled, though, as Thursday's release indicates. Microsoft highlighted version 0.10's mouse input support in its announcement:

"The Terminal now supports mouse input in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) applications as well as Windows applications that use virtual terminal (VT) input. This means applications such as tmux and Midnight Commander will recognize when you click on items in the Terminal window! If an application is in mouse mode, you can hold down shift to make a selection instead of sending VT input."

The company said that Windows Terminal Preview also features a new setting that allowers users to "open a new pane with a duplicate profile of the pane that is in focus." (It does require fiddling with keybindings, though, and isn't there by default.)

Windows Terminal v0.10 also included several bug fixes and miscellaneous improvements. Microsoft said that right now it's focused on fixing other flaws in the app to prepare it for a version 1 release--finally!--sometime in May.