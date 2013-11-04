Trending

Microsoft Working on Mouse Fix for Windows 8.1

By Gaming 

Microsoft has provided a few workarounds until a fix arrives.

Microsoft has finally acknowledged the mouse lag issue experienced in some PC games after customers upgrade to Windows 8.1. Reports of the problems began to surface immediately after the update was released last month, affecting titles such as Deus Ex: Human Revolution, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat, Metro 2033 and several Call of Duty games. The lag, it seems, possibly stems from a change in handling DPI for multiple monitors.

"We want to thank our gaming community for the detailed feedback many of you have provided on these issues," said Microsoft forum monitor Raman R. "While we don't have a date yet for the release of a fix, we are working to get these issues resolved as quickly as possible. The 'mouse lag' issue is actually several different issues that could vary based on the game, input methods used, etc."

According to the post, the mouse "jitters" experienced when moving through the game stems from the way Windows 8.1 checks the device's status. Mouse movement is also reportedly not to scale, meaning the distance on the screen doesn't match the distance you move the mouse, even after acceleration is turned off. Measured mouse Polling Rate also has a lower reporting frequency than expected.

"If you have a gaming mouse that has a high frequency, when you test it, you may find it is reporting a lower frequency than you expect. For these situations, check the game settings. If the game supports raw input from the mouse, enabling it may solve the issue," he said.

Raman added that additional information will be added to his post once Microsoft gathers more data from its investigations. Meanwhile, here are a few workarounds pulled straight from the post:

(1) Mouse may not be able to reach all areas of the game window.
This may occur with games that do not use DirectX, when run in window mode. You can work around this by disabling DPI Scaling:

a.     Right-click the game's icon.
b.     Select Properties.
c.     Select the Compatibility tab.
d.     Check the box next to Disable display scaling on high DPI settings.

(2) Can't left-click with an integrated pointing device immediately after pressing a key.
This is a setting for touchpads, like those used on laptops, to make typing easier. You can work around this by changing the mouse delay to zero, but this may make typing more difficult. To change the setting:

a.     Swipe in from the right to bring up the charms, and choose Settings.
b.     Select Change PC Settings.
c.     Click Mouse & Touchpad.
d.     In the drop down to help prevent the cursor from accidentally moving while you type, change the delay before clicks work, select No Delay.   

(3) Some users have also reported success in older games and apps by turning on compatibility mode.
To try that:

a.     Right-click the game's icon.
b.     Select Properties.
c.     Select the Compatibility tab.
d.     Select the version of Windows for which you want to run the game in compatibility mode.
e.     If you want to apply the settings for that program to all accounts on the PC, click Change settings for all users. You might be asked for an                 administrator password or to confirm your choice.
f.      When you're done, tap click OK.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lostgamer_03 04 November 2013 18:06
    I've had no issues whatsoever in any games or any apps. I've even tried Metro 2033 and it runs without any problems?

    I think it's like the overclocking of GPUs and CPUs. Some are lucky and some aren't. However It shouldn't be a problem from the start, so get your heads together Micosoft!
    Reply
  • robochump 04 November 2013 18:23
    Lots of different hardware out there so this is no surprise.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 04 November 2013 18:23
    I think its dependent on the mouse as well as the new features in Windows 8.1. I have played a lot of games since 8.1 (preview and had the official a week before release thanks to Technet) and none have had this issue.

    I have a Logitech G600.

    A friend of mine had the issue in 8.1 but he has a Razer Naga 2013. He also said their driver system is pretty bad since its cloud based.

    Still good to see them working on it.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 04 November 2013 18:43
    11861109 said:
    I have a MacBook Pro portable notebook where the screen is attached to the keyboard and it folds in. I run the Windows inside my OS X and have found I don't get the lag. I do have a problem with my photo program changing where it saves my pictures can you help me find my pictures in my MacBook Pro portable computer system?

    Please go here and create a new thread:

    http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/forum-69.html

    There will be more help there than this article.
    Reply
  • rgs80074 04 November 2013 22:03
    i've had problems with one mouse since i upgraded.

    i had a logitech m570 but had to switch until i can get that replaced from a malfuntion

    still using a logitech but its a m305

    i have lag at times which is annoying but about once every two days i get a pointer reference error or something like that.

    never had that problem before upgrading.

    also have a problem with spotmau when i close the personal save i get a folder freeze everytime

    windows 8.1 has some issues and i am debating on holding off a bit on the other pc's before upgrading them.

    btw i don't play games so even with no game playing there are mouse issues.
    Reply
  • bunz_of_steel 05 November 2013 14:41
    Mean while Linux side of the house reporting clear skies and smooth sailing with slight breeze and temp in mid 70's. LOL Businesses have not moved off Windows 7 for reason and only reason why I have Windows 8 at the house is because the computer came with it. Couldn't downgrade to W2K7 :(. Windows 8 is still beta anyways IMO.
    Reply
  • anthony mortimer teabag 26 December 2013 19:50
    got a new mouse for gaming 1600 to 3200 dcpi problem went away
    Reply