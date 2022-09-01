Zen 4 EPYC's New Naming Scheme Leaked

According to a Tweet by @yuuki_ans, AMD is updating its naming scheme for its Zen 4-based EPYC server processors codenamed Genoa and Bergamo. These changes include new 8000 and 9000 series badging for the new CPU architecture. The new model number changes will take into account Zen 4's two core designs, including vanilla Zen 4 and the more efficient Zen 4c cores.

Genoa and Bergamo will feature AMD's brand new Zen 4 CPU architecture. For the first time, AMD will split its server processors into two architectural groups, one featuring vanilla Zen 4 cores (like we see with Ryzen 7000) and a new Zen 4 core known as Zen 4c optimized for cloud-focused servers.

Update: 1. 4th Gen AMD EPYC naming rules 2. AMD EPYC Genoa-X model（P1：My statistical form）（P2：Tables in AMD's files）（P3：naming riles）-----Other content will be sent out later … pic.twitter.com/byel6eRe6wSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Zen 4c will be a denser version of Zen 4 with smaller CPU cores and higher core counts compared to standard Zen 4 EPYC. As a result, we can expect Zen 4c processors to be more efficient in heavily multi-threaded workloads but suffer in single-core workloads and L3 cache-sensitive applications.

The most noticeable naming changes for Zen 4 EPYC include the new naming scheme from 7002 and 7003 to 9004 and 8004. 9004 will represent EPYC processors using the SP5 socket, while 8004 will respect chips running on the SP6 socket. From what we know about these two new sockets, SP5 will focus on heavy-duty server platforms with a max TDP rating of 400W, and SP6 will be optimized for compact edge and infrastructure servers with a max TDP rating of 225W.

The next numerical number after the 9 or 8 will represent the core count of each SKU, with each number usually doubling the core count of the previous number. For instance, number 0 equals eight cores, and number one equals 16 cores. The only exceptions to the doubling rule are numbers four, six, and seven, with four representing 48 cores, 6 representing 84-96 cores, and 7 representing 112-128 core parts.

Genoa will have parts on almost all core count configurations, including numbers 0-6, representing eight cores through 96 cores. However, the cloud-optimized Bergamo Zen 4c chips will only take advantage of numbers 4, 5, and 7 - representing core counts from 48 and 64 to 112-128 cores.

According to Yuuki, the next number denotes relative performance numbers ranging from 1 through 8, representing clock speed modifiers. The higher the number, the greater the clock speed.

Finally, we have the letters at the very end of the SKU, which will have the same modifiers as Zen 3. For example, P stands for one CPU per socket, X stands for 3D V-Cache capabilities, and F designates high-frequency models.

New model names

Yuki also showcased new models of Genoa and Bergamo parts as well, revealing how many potential SKUs there will be with AMD's entire Zen 4 EPYC lineup.

That adds up to 24 in all, ranging from X3D models to single socket models, high clock speed models, standard models, and Zen 4c variants.

The first two chips in the lineup represent AMD's budget-friendly EPYC processors, the 9124 and 9224. These chips will only have 64MB of L3 cache (less than a Ryzen 9 5900X) and will feature 16 and 24 cores, respectively. TDP is 200W, with core frequencies ranging from 2.15 and 2.6GHz base to 3.5 and 3.7GHz boost.

The next four chips in the lineup, known as the 9254, 9334, 9454, and 9534, will be AMD's balanced optimized chips designed for a wide range of workloads. Core counts range between 24, 32, 48, and 64 cores, but the L3 cache has jumped to 128MB for the 24 and 32 core and 256MB for the rest. TDP remains the same for the 24, but the 32-core features bump to 210W. The 48 and 64-core variants go up to 280W and 290W. Core counts range between 2.3 to 2.85GHz base and 3.5 - 3.7GHz boost.

Then directly in the middle of the "standard" lineup is a chip known as the 9354 featuring 32 cores but a massive jump in L3 cache to 256MB. TDP is also just as high as the 48 and 64-core standard models. This chip is optimized for power-heavy workloads and L3 cache-intensive applications. This chip has a 2.7 - 2.9GHz base and a 3.5 to 3.7GHz boost.

Next, 9634, 9654, 9734, and 9754 represent AMD's super core-heavy SKUs. The 9634 comes with 84 cores, 384MB of L3 cache, and a 320W to 400W TDP. The 9654 features the same specs except for a core count jump to 96, with both chips featuring 12 CCDs.

The 9734 and 9754 are not Bergamo chips with Zen 4c cores; specs are substantially different on these chips with 112 and 128 cores, respectively, but a big drop in L3 cache to 256MB and a CCD reduction to eight. This shows us that Zen 4c is much denser and allows AMD to pack far more cores into a chip with fewer CCDs at the very same time.

The 9634 has a TDP of 290W, 9654 360W, 9734 340W, and 9754 360W. As a result, we can expect these chips to focus on core-intensive workloads that might not benefit from many L3 cache. The 9634 and 96554 have a 2GHz base and up to 3.7GHz boost, while the Bergamo chips have a 2GHz base and up to 3.2GHz boost.

Next, we have the High-Frequency variants, which include the 9174F, 9274F, 9374F, and 9474F, with core counts of 16, 24, 32, and 48, respectively. These chips have 256MB of cache and a massive frequency boost to 4GHz or higher. As a result, TDPs are substantially higher as well, with a cTDP of 320W to 400W.

The weirdest SKU of the bunch is the 9554, which is positioned as a "moderately optimized" chip, this chip sees a substantially increased TDP to 360W, and a base clock boosts to 2.7GHz - 2.9GHz, but features the same specs as the 9534. Based on these spec differences, this chip is designed for power-heavy applications specifically.

Finally, we have the single socket models, including the 9354P, 9454P, 9554P, and 9654P. Effectively these chips are single socket versions of the budget-friendly, balanced, moderately optimized, and core-heavy SKUs.

We have 3D V-Cache chips as well, but the specs for those are unknown. We have model names, including 9184X, 9284X, 9384X, and 9684X, but that's it.