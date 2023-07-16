Monoprice Dark Matter Curved 34-Inch Monitor Drops to $259 at Walmart

Users holding out for a big curved gaming display should take a look at this offer on the Monoprice Dark Matter Curved UWQHD gaming monitor. It has a recommended price of $499 but is currently marked down to just $259.

This is a fairly big monitor measuring in at 34-inches and featuring a curved panel. It has a dense, UWQHD resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. We’ve reviewed other monitors in the Monoprice Dark Matter line and found them to be of good quality but haven’t had the chance to get our hands on this exact model yet.

Monoprice Dark Matter Curved UWQHD Gaming Monitor: now $259 at Walmart (was $499)

This edition uses a 34-inch curved VA panel with a curvature graded at 1500R. It has a dense, UWQHD resolution which measures up to 3440 x 1440px. The panel is also LED backlit and can reach a maximum brightness of 400 Nits.

As we mentioned before, it has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This is accompanied by a 4ms response time that can get as low as 1ms with MPRT enabled. There are four video input options including two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports.