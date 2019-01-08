MSI Releases BIOS Updates For New Intel 9th Gen 'KF' CPUs

Today, MSI launched BIOS updates for its Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, and H310 motherboards to house seven new 9th-generation Intel Core processors that were announced in Intel's post-keynote press release. The list of newly supported processors includes the Intel Core i9-9900KF, Core i7-9700KF, Core i5-9600KF, Core i5-9400, Core i5-9400F, Core i3-9350KF, and Core i3-8100F.
As previously reported, processors with the "F" suffix are similar to their counterparts with the exception that the Intel UHD Graphics 630 (GT2) iGPU is disabled. Therefore, it doesn't come as a surprise that the new chips are still based around Intel's Coffee Lake microarchitecture and produced under the 14nm node.
MSI 300-series motherboard owners interested in picking up one of the aformentioned processors should update to the latest BIOS revision to ensure a problem-free upgrade process.