MSI Debuts Range of Powerful Portable Workstations

MSI, more usually known for its gaming laptops and RGB-tastic motherboards, has released details of a new line of Nvidia Studio verified mobile workstations for creative professionals with demanding creative workflows.

The beefy laptops come in a variety of models (WS76, WS66, WE76, WF76 and WF66) and and sport 11th-gen Intel Core processors (i9s, mainly) and Nvidia RTX A-series GPUs featuring either 6 or 16GB of memory. The A-series are Ampere cards that have been built for designers, engineers, and artists rather than gamers. There are two models available here, the A3000 based on the GA104 GPU seen in the RTX 3070 but with 256 more cores, and the A5000 which is rather similar to an RTX 3080 laptop GPU.

Elsewhere, there’s a maximum of 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, two NVME slots (one Gen 4, the other Gen 3), Thunderbolt 4, and a scattering of USB and video ports. Ethernet goes up to 2.5GbE, and there’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 on board.

Interestingly, you also get a choice of screen sizes, with the WS76 offering 17.3in 4K MiniLED HDR1000-certified display, the WS66 sporting a 15.6in 4K or a useful 1080p touchscreen, and the WE76 tempting with a decadent 17.3in 120Hz IPS panel. You also get a very decent battery, at 99.9Whr, but how long it will last driving that CPU/GPU combo at full tilt will have to wait until we get our hands on one for benchmarking.

At the time of writing, the new laptops were not yet available for sale from MSI’s website.