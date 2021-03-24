New Nvidia Professional GPUs Spotted: RTX A5000 and RTX A4000

Two upcoming professional graphics cards from Nvidia — the RTX A4000 and the RTX A5000 — have received an OpenCL 1.2 certification from the Khronos Group, the consortium that oversees that API. The submission for certification indicates that Nvidia is getting ready to release these products commercially.

Nvidia submitted its yet-to-be-launched RTX A4000 and RTX A5000 proviz graphics cards along with appropriate drives to Khronos Group back in mid-February, as noticed by @Komachi_Ensaka. By now, the organization has tested the boards and found that they conform to the OpenCL 1.2 specification.

It is noteworthy that the new professional graphics cards were submitted to Khronos Group along the RTX A6000 board and all three were submitted as Quadro RTX A6000/A5000/A4000 products despite the fact that Nvidia started to phase out its Quadro brand last October and ceased to use it with Ampere-based proviz boards. However, these are professional GPUs so we don't expect them to compete with the best graphics cards for gaming or carry the GeForce branding.

Nvidia's RTX A6000 professional graphics card is based on the GA102 GPU with 10752 active CUDA cores as well as 48 GB of memory. Specifications of Nvidia's RTX A4000 and RTX A5000 products are unknown. The GPU developer only used its TU102 and TU104 for its Quadro RTX family launched in 2018. If it follows the same approach with the RTX A-series cards, then both the RTX A4000 and the RTX A5000 will be powered by the GA104 chip. Theoretically, Nvidia could use the GA106 for the RTX A4000.

Neither RTX A4000 nor the RTX A5000 boards have been formally announced, and Nvidia does not typically comment on rumors, so we'll have to wait for an official announcement for confirmation of these specs and models.