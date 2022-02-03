MSI’s RTX 3090 Ti Listed for Over $5,500 Overseas

Rakuten Japan has MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G up for backorder at 633,773 yen (~$5,518.42) with tax included. The new Ampere flagship will undoubtedly catapult its way to the top of the best graphics cards on the market, but it will cost a small fortune. Twitter leaker momomo_us first spotted he listing.

When Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022 last month, the chipmaker left out key details regarding the graphics card, such as its core specifications and, more importantly, the launch price. Nvidia had promised to share more details on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti before January was over but failed to deliver. In addition, there has been an ongoing rumor that the chipmaker had reportedly asked its partners to stop GeForce RTX 3090 Ti production due to hardware and firmware issues. With no new information coming our way, it's back to the waiting game.

According to a leaked specification sheet, the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G allegedly features a 1,880 MHz boost clock in its default Gaming and Silent modes. The Extreme mode jacks the boost clock up to 1,900 MHz, a mere 1% improvement. The GeForce RTX 3090 already pushed the thermal envelope up to 350 W, and the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti continues to do so. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G has a 480 W TDP and a minimum power supply requirement of 1,000 W.

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G (Image credit: Rakuten Japan)

When the rumor mill for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti started rolling, many believed that the graphics card might leverage the new PCIe 5.0 power connector (12VHPWR) due to its high power consumption. It makes sense as the 12VHPWR connector can deliver up to 600 W and cover the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's power necessity just fine. In addition, the connector would also help reduce cable clutter at the end of the day.

However, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G retains the conventional 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The graphics card has three of them to meet the power requirements. MSI's design appears to put the early rumors of the 12VHPWR connector to rest, but there is still a slight possibility that the Founders Edition could use the rumored connector.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's pricing doesn't look too encouraging. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio 24G have emerged at $4,022 and $3,932 in Europe. The graphics cards are 66% more expensive than their non-TI counterparts. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X 24G has gone up for backorder at Rakuten Japan for $5,518.

Yes, computer hardware is obnoxiously more expensive outside of the U.S. Nonetheless, the foreign listings coincide that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will carry an exorbitant price tag.