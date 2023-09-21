MSI Launches 'Limited Series' RTX 4060 Gaming X NV Edition

MSI has decided to release several new graphics cards under the umbrella family of "The Limited Series." MSI's GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X NV Edition graphics cards are the first products rolling off the artificial scarcity production line. According to MSI, just 6,000 of these cards will be made available worldwide via select partners.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 is among our picks for the best graphics cards for gaming in 2023. Will MSI's marketing stunt help shift units of this card, which was widely criticized for being a mislabelled RTX 4050? MSI hopes so, but it will roll The Limited Series dice several more times in an interesting experiment for the company. It will also be interesting to see what designs MSI thinks the public will find desirable.

(Image credit: MSI)

Looking closer at the new MSI RTX 4060 Gaming X NV Edition design, we can see it is based on the twin-fan Gaming X cooler. We assume the ‘NV Edition’ is the excuse for the bright ‘Nvidia green’ plastics. MSI has also lavished the design with LED lighting, but it might use single-color (white) LEDs to keep the costs down.

The images of the MSI RTX 4060 Gaming X NV Edition aren’t enough to judge the entire upcoming series. It seems fine if you are someone who wants to show off their ‘green team’ support.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

MSI’s appetizer for The Limited Series is just enough that we look forward to subsequent releases. Hopefully, MSI’s design teams have been emboldened by rival limited edition designs. Look at what Asus ROG has done with its Gundam and Evangelion products, for example, or the endless series of graphics cards from the Yeston stables.

The new MSI RTX 4060 Gaming X NV Edition, Drop #1, should hit the shelves on September 26. Meanwhile, MSI is teasing the next product in the series for reveal on Monday, September 25. If it works its way up the product stack, we should see a new RTX 4060 Ti design, but we don’t know its actual plans.