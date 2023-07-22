Asus Readies New ROG Evangelion Collection: Asuka Strikes

Asus is prepping its second ROG´Evangelion collection of hardware, which is focused on EVA-02 and Asuka Langley Soryu characters. As with the original collection (focused on EVA-01), the new assortment includes EVA-02 and Asuka-themed computer parts for an eye-catching machine.

The second ROG´Evangelion collection includes everything that one needs to build a complete PC, including a ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Eva-02 Edition motherboard, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X OC EVA-02 Edition graphics card, ROG Ryujoin III 360 ARGB EVA-02 Edition all-in-one CPU liquid cooling system, ROG Strix Scope RX EVA-02 Edition keyboard, ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint EVA-02 Edition mouse, ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II EVA Edition power supply, and ROG Hyperion EVA-02 Edition chassis. In addition, the collection includes a graphics card, mouse grip, and keycaps.

The only difference between Eva-02 Edition and regular ROG parts is the visual look — there is no difference from a performance point of view.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asustek's ROG´Evangelion Eva-02 collection looks pretty spectacular, regardless of whether you are an anime fan. Notably, Asus no longer offers an anime-themed display, as it did with the Eva-01-themed collection.

Asuka Langley Soryu is a Neon Genesis Evangelion character known for piloting the Eva Unit-02, a giant bio-mechanical robot. Asuka is presented as a confident and outgoing young lady with a troubled past and fiery personality, and ROG´Evangelion's red and orange color theme should emphasize the character's personality.

"The Second Impact is coming," a statement by Asus reads. "ROG continues the Evangelion project for gamers with a brand-new machine design centered around Eva-02 and Asuka. The second collection debuted with motherboards, graphics cards, cardholder gaming cases, all-in-one coolers, peripherals, and gear. Build the full machine and achieve high levels of synchronization with Asuka."