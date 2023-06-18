MSI Launches Sleek GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs For RGB Haters

MSI has finally revealed the company's custom GeForce RTX 4060 offerings. Starting at $299, the new Ada Lovelace graphics card will launch on June 29 to rival the best graphics cards on the retail market.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming 8G and GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G, and their overclocked variants, flaunt an all-black exterior with a corresponding backplate. Featuring a standard two-slot proportion, neither model features an intrusive design, but the former is bigger. The GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming 8G measures 9.7 x 5.1 x 1.6 inches (247 x 130 x 41 mm) when compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G's footprint of 7.8 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches (199 x 120 x 41 mm). Therefore, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G is a better fit if you don't have the luxury of ample spacing in your case.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming 8G leverages MSI's Twin Frozr 9 cooling solution, featuring a nickel-plated copper base plate for heat dissipation and two Torx 5.0 cooling fans. The design involves a slightly tilted fan blade at 22 degrees that, according to MSI, increases airflow by 23% over standard axial fans. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G has a more tone-down, but still capable, cooler with two Torx 4.0 fans.

Image 1 of 4 GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X 8G (Image credit: MSI) GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X 8G (Image credit: MSI) GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G (Image credit: MSI) GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G (Image credit: MSI)

The regular versions feature identical boost clock speeds. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G and GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming 8G share the same 2,475 MHz boost clock. The two graphics cards have a 15 MHz higher boost clock speed than the reference GeForce RTX 4060. Regarding the overclocked models, MSI clocks the GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G OC and GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X 8G at 2,505 MHz and 2,610 MHz, respectively.

Irrespective of the SKU, consumers receive three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1a port for connecting up to four monitors simultaneously. Given the GeForce RTX 4060's very meek 115W TDP, the graphics card doesn't need much power. A single 8-pin PCIe power connector suffices on the GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G and GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming 8G. The minimum power supply capacity is 550W, so it shouldn't be hard or expensive to power the GeForce RTX 4060.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will go on sale on June 29 at 6 am Pacific Time. The official MSRP for the latest Ada-powered graphics card is $299. The more basic models, such as the GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G, could have a similar or slightly higher price tag. Meanwhile, GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming 8G is a higher-end SKU with a factory overclock, so it will likely carry a small premium.