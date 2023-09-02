MSI Modern MD271CP 27-inch Curved Monitor now $139 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, the MSI Modern MD271CP 27-inch monitor is available for one of its best prices to date. This curved FHD display has been going for around $179 lately, but today is discounted to just $139. As of writing, no expiration date has been clarified for the offer.

As far as 27-inch FHD displays go, this one isn’t the cheapest, but it has a few extra features that set it apart, including a curved panel design and integrated speakers for audio output.

MSI Modern MD271CP 27-Inch Curved FHD Monitor: now $139 at Newegg (was $179)

The MSI Modern MD271CP 27-inch curved monitor is currently marked down to $139 at Newegg. This 27-inch display features an FHD VA panel with a curvature of 1500R. It has an HDMI input alongside a USB-C port.

The MSI Modern MD271CP monitor features a curved VA panel, graded at 1500R, that spans 27 inches across. It has an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px and a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz. It covers 102% of the SRGB color gamut.

Users have one HDMI 1.4b port to take advantage of for video input alongside a USB Type-C port. It has two 1W speakers built-in for audio output and a 3.5mm audio jack for external audio peripherals.