MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD Now Just $27

Today at Newegg, you can take home the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD for a seriously low price—one of the lowest we’ve seen for a PCIe 4.0 SSD as of late. It has a recommended price of $59 but is marked down to $37. Using the included rebate card will take the offer down even further to $27.

This offer puts the final price at just under 3 cents per GB. It’s not the fastest SSD on the market but it has plenty of performance for casual computing and most gaming needs.

MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD: now $27 after Rebate at Newegg (was $59)

This offer on the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD comes with a 5-year warranty from MSI. It can reach read/write speeds of up to 3600/3000 Mbps and uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

There are other capacities available for the MSI Spatium M450 model including 250GB, 500GB and 2TB but this discount applies specifically to the 1TB edition. All of the SSDs in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and use 3D NAND memory. They connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and are powered by a Phison E19T controller.

The purchase is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from MSI that voids if the drive reaches 600TBW before the 5-year period has passed. Users can also take advantage of Newegg’s 30-day return policy if necessary.

Visit the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.