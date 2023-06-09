MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD Drops to Just $37

Today at Newegg, users can find the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD for just $37. This SSD is usually priced around $59, saving users over $20 off the going rate. This mid-range SSD offers a great amount of storage for this price, but the speeds aren’t exactly top-of-the-line. The benefit of this deal is in the capacity given today’s discount.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD. As of writing, we’re unsure how long it will be offered at this rate as no expiration has been specified for the price drop.

MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD: was $59, now $37 at Newegg

The MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD is marked down to $37 from its usual rate of around $59. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 3600/3000 Mbps. This edition is compatible with PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces.

Today’s discount applies to the 1TB edition, but other capacities are also available, including 250GB and 500GB models. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor, are compatible with PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces and support NVMe 1.4. They use 3D NAND flash and are driven by a Phison E19T controller. The 1TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 3600/3000 Mbps.

This purchase includes only the SSD and not the edition with a heatsink. It’s supported by Newegg’s 30-day return policy and a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from MSI that voids should the drive reach 600TBW. It has an estimated MTBF of 1.5M.

Visit the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Again, we’re not sure for how long this offer will be made available.