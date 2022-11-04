MSI's Infinite X2 PC Bends the RTX 4090 Power Cable for You

MSI has launched a powerful new pre-built desktop gaming PC. The new MSI MPG Infinite X2 is packed with the latest technologies from Intel and Nvidia and utilizes MSI's Silent Storm Cooling 2 for a not-too-huge build size. Specifically, this system comes with up to an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and a 240mm AIO liquid cooler packed into a stylish 215 x 429.6 x 489.6mm (45-liter) chassis.

Today amid connector-gate and 16-pin problems in focus for those wishing to buy into Nvidia's latest and greatest graphics cards, some enthusiasts are too frightened to plug in their shiny new GeForce RTX 4090. Unfortunately, Nvidia still hasn't drawn a line under the reported problems yet, and while we have a few expert reports on the topic, we don't have definitive guidance. Perhaps a pre-built RTX 4090 PC may be a good choice for these folks. So, let us look more closely at what the MPG Infinite X2 gaming PC offers.

We can't argue with the power of the maxed-out components that buyers can configure. At least for the processor, keeping things cool is the 240mm AIO liquid cooler in the top configurations. No specific mention is made about GPU cooling, so we must assume MSI is equipping one of its air-cooled options (Suprim or Gaming X).

MSI also designed the case with a standard exhaust fan and sectioned the layout with independent chambers for hot components. This is its 'Silent Storm Cooling 2' setup. If you need to add or remove fans, coolers, or other components for upgrades, MSI says it is easy due to the tempered glass side panel attached with thumb screws.

As mentioned in the intro, this case is pretty compact for one fitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Its width of 215 is particularly modest, so we hope these systems have been through some thorough run and burn-in tests to ensure the 16-pin power connector is housed comfortably and does not overheat.

An EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel provides a nice view of the RGB components inside, and there are some RGB flourishes on the case exterior. Of course, these lighting elements are controllable and can be synced via the MSI Mystic Light system.

Model MPG Infinite X2 13F Processor Up to Intel Core i9-13900K Processor Operating System Windows 11 Chipset Intel® Z690 Graphics Up to MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Memory 4x DDR5 4400MHz U-DIMMs, up to 128GB Storage 4x M.2 2280 SSD (1x SATA/PCIe Gen 4x4 Combo , 1x SATA/PCIe Gen 3x4 Combo , 2x PCIe Gen 4 x4), 2x 2.5" Drive bays, 2x 3.5" Drive bays Communication WLAN: Intel® Dual Band Wireless - Wi-Fi 6E AX211, LAN: 2.5G (Intel I225V), Bluetooth: Ver. 5.2 Optical device N/A Power supply ATX 3.0 Modular 1000W 80 Plus Gold Certified PSU Dimensions 215 x 429.6 x 489.6mm (45 Liter) I/O Overview Front: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out, Rear: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, 4 x USB 2.0 Type A, 1 x PS/2 Combo port, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 port out, 1 x HDMI 2.1 out, 1 x RJ45 (2.5G LAN), 6 x Audio jacks

At the time of writing, we don't have indicative pricing or availability for MPG Infinite X2 gaming PC models. However, top-end component choices certainly aren't going to be cheap.